Bev ready for Samba night

Controversial dancer Beverly “Bev” Sibanda has promised to give a good account of herself on Friday night at the Samba Night event set for the Private Lounge which will be headlined by Brazilian and Cuban girls.

The Samba Night is one of the flagship events of the ongoing Harare International Carnival.

“As Sexy Angels we are looking forward to an interesting encounter with the internationally-acclaimed dancers.

“We believe we are going to stage a memorable act which can match or surpass that of the visitors. Remember we are at our home ground, we want to leave lasting impressions but however, we are also happy that we are going to learn a thing or two from the visitors,” Bev said through her manager Hapaguti “Harpers” Mapimhidze.

The Harare International Carnival kicked off with a bira organised by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) in collaboration with traditional leaders.

Also on Saturday, the Carnival Cultural Show and Costume Parade held at Longcheng Plaza near the National Sports Stadium as part of the Harare International Carnival.

More than 20 countries are taking part in Harare International Carnival Street Party set to take place on Saturday. Several carnival groups from various countries have started to jet into the country.

The first international cultural group to fly into the country for the event was an Indian troupe which arrived last Friday.

The Rhumba Night, which will be headlined by Congolese rhumba icon Werrason, will take place at Time and Jazz on Friday. On the same night there will be the Zimdancehall Fiesta scheduled for Harare Gardens being organised by Knock-Out Promotions.

In addition to Werrason, several international artistes will take part in this year’s edition of the carnival. The star-studded list includes Jamaican artiste Beenie Man, South African songstress Babes Wodumo, Busiswa, Kalawa, Uhuru and Dr Malinga among others.

Local stars Oliver Mtukudzi and Jah Prayzah will perform at the welcome reception set for Rainbow Towers on Thursday.

The highlight of the 2017 carnival will be the Street Party which will feature a procession which will make its way from Simon Muzenda Street along Jason Moyo Avenue to Freedom Square.

At Freedom Square, revellers will be treated to live music from different local and international musicians.

“Our sponsor Big Time Strategic Group of South Africa is bringing in real entertainment. It will provide state-of-the-art dome stage and public address system,” ZTA spokesperson Sugar Chagonda said. Daily News