Akbay blasts Bosso, again

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo in BULAWAYO

HIGHLANDERS coach Erol Akbay has made sensational claims that the Bulawayo giants are a poorly-organised side when compared to their eternal rivals Dynamos.

Akbay said Dynamos also have financial difficulties, but they were still able to bring in good players at the beginning of the season and during the mid-season transfer window.

He said despite losing top players in the last two seasons, the Highlanders executive didn’t make any attempts to replace them, but still expected positive results.

“Even Dynamos have money problems just like Highlanders, but they were able to sign two or three players during the mid-season, so maybe they have better organisation than what we have here at Highlanders.

“Maybe, that is what is missing here at Highlanders, better organisation. You know the coach wants good players. Last year they sold players and I only asked for a few dollars from those sales to buy quality players, but it never came and so what would you want from the coach?” said Akbay.

His comparison of the Highlanders management to that of Dynamos will surely draw the ire of both the club leadership as well as multitudes of fans, who don’t want to hear anything good about their greatest rivals.

Akbay has already announced he will not be renewing his contract with the Bulawayo giants, but has kept his next port of call a closely-guarded secret.

He, however, revealed he was in talks with some unnamed clubs in and outside the country. “I don’t know where I am going next year. I am talking to clubs in Zimbabwe and even outside the country. I haven’t made up my mind yet, but I am staying in Africa,” he said. The Herald