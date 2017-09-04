Babes Wodumo’s Harare gig flops

Colourful South African star Babes Wodumo’s maiden gig in Harare held at Alex Sports Club on Saturday was a big flop after only a handful of fans turned up.

The Wololo hit-maker, who had performed in Bulawayo the previous day, was expected to make a spectacular debut in Harare but it was not to be.

Babes Wodumo shared the stage with Alexio Kawara, Diana Samkange and DJs who included Raydizz and Lyaness in the monthly One Big Party gigs.

But with Zimbabwe’s biggest crowd puller Jah Prayzah performing at a free show a few kilometres away, it was always going to be a tall order for the One Big Party headlined by the South African music star Babes Wodumo.

The Watora Mari singer was the main performer at the Carnival Cultural Show and Costume Parade held at Longcheng Plaza near the National Sports Stadium.

The Wololo singer, who reportedly charges up to R100 000 for a gig, came on stage around 9pm but with venue virtually empty expecting her performance was a little lifeless.

The gig was wound up by Alexio kawara who went on stage around 10.

His playlist included most of his hits such as Shaina, Chihwande-Hwande, Newe and Tose. Daily News