PoliticsFeaturedNews

Tsvangirai suspends five over Byo violence

9,882 14

By Blessings Mashaya | Daily News |

MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai yesterday suspended five members over the violence which occurred at the party’s Bulawayo provincial offices on Sunday which left his deputy Thokozani Khupe and other high-ranking officials nursing wounds.

Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai
Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai

Among those hit with suspensions is disgraced deputy treasurer-general Chalton Hwende who celebrated the attacks on Khupe and senior officials who included chairman Lovemore Moyo and national organising secretary Abednigo Bhebhe.

MDC national deputy secretary for information Thabitha Khumalo and three members of the youth assembly were not spared either.

“The president has suspended the party’s deputy treasurer-general Mr Charlton Hwende and deputy secretary for information and publicity, honourable Thabitha Khumalo, pending full investigations, for suspected crimes of omission and commission before and during the disturbances,” Tamborinyoka said in a statement.

While Khumalo was unreachable for comment, Hwende was suspended for posting offensive remarks on micro blogging site, Twitter where he justified the barbaric attacks.

“Organising a caucus meeting which is against the spirit of the MDC constitution is very irresponsible you end up attracting unnecessary problems. The youths are angry and impatient, anyone who will stand in the way of change will have no one to blame. We are tired. We want change,” he tweeted.

Hwende made a u-turn after he came under fire for his tweet and posted an apology on his facebook page.

“I have now realised that my post yesterday has been interpreted to mean that I condone the violence that happened at our offices yesterday.

“This is not correct. I condemn the violence that happened. I have now reflected on the post and acknowledge that it was wrong and I would like to apologise to Hon Thokozani Khupe,” Hwende said.

Apart from suspending the five senior officials, Tsvangirai has dispatched a team of investigators to Bulawayo as he bids to heal the rift caused by the violence.

“President Tsvangirai has already dispatched a probe team to Bulawayo and a full comprehensive investigation will determine any further action to be taken.

“Violence is not part of the culture of the party and president Tsvangirai, a victim of violence himself countless times since the party was formed, has moved in to take decisive action over the matter,” said Tamborinyoka.

Addressing a press conference in Harare on Monday, Tsvangirai delivered a strong warning to his party members over the violence which analysts warned could further strain relations with his colleagues in the Matabeleland region.

Tsvangirai was accused by both Khupe and Bhebhe of having bussed the thugs from the party’s headquarters.

On Monday, he denied this during his press conference.

“The MDC is a social democratic party whose values include equality, solidarity and the respect of human rights. As such, I unreservedly condemn the violence that happened yesterday, the 6th of August 2017, in Bulawayo where a group of thugs violently disrupted a meeting at our Bulawayo offices.

“As the president of the party, I condemn in the strongest terms this callous act of violence committed by these people.

“I understand there are a few culprits who were apprehended by the police and as the leader of the party, I regard this incident as a criminal act and these thugs must face the full wrath of the law. I have since activated our own internal investigations and appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken against the perpetrators or anyone behind them,” Tsvangirai said.

You might also like More from author

  • anomboita nezveiko Tsvangirai uyu?

    • President

    • wechii?

    • Ya homework yakowo iyoyo

    • Gegegege haa ndanakidzwa hangu naavo vasingazivi Tsvangirai.

    • Ko munobva kupi munobvunza nezva Tsvangison

    • Siyanai nayo Katsi inozviti Guru iyo

    • Hamuoni zita racho here reanobvunza musazvinetse zvenyu nekusweropindura. #Save varikuzama kuti nyika inake vanhu vararame but vamwe ndoo pavanooma musoro nxaaaa

    • Tsvangirai murume anobva kubuhera district in manicaland province kwashe Makumbe pedyo nechikoro chinonzi Makanda primary school. Ane shungu yokuti dai atongawo Zimbabwe zvino arikuzvikoniwa taiti pamwe 2018 achaita something manje haaa musasa wake wakunge wetsoko dzavhiringwa nembwa idi here kutuma vanhu kubve Harare kuti vanotswa muteedzeri wake thokozani khupe. Murume uyu akatengwa namabhunu paye pakatanga hondo yeminda kuti apinde panyanga zvino iiiii rinenge basa nekuti mumadhirezi irazor chaiyo anoda vakadzi zvakapfurikidza plus ndeumwe wevaya vanotsigira vanhu vaye vanonzi ngochani kwaaaaa huuuuuuriiii, hanzi murume anofemera mugotsi reumwe murume hapana chakaipa iEqual right,,,,, kwa AAA kwa aaaaa . murume uyu ndaiti pamwe muna 2018 ndchamuvhotera manje ummmmmmm vhoti yangu ndaona kuti ndeenda rasa, ungati uchiri kuCampainer wotuma ma thugs kuno paunda mutevedzeri wako, itjoooooo ko kuitawo “rinonyenga rinohwarara rozosimudza musoro radiwa” vaTsvangirai muchidimbu tingati mukundikani zvakewo uyo. Kwa kwa kwa a aaaaaaaa kwa!!!

  • Viva ZANU-PF chete chete. MDC ndeyekutamba sinjonjo iyi.

  • Khupe must be suspended also, how can a whole VP snub the coalition ceremony and wake up the following morning holding an unsanctioned meeting? That’s being disrespectful to the President and the party. It is a known fact that Khupe is working with zanupf to kill the MDC Alliance.

    • do u mean the meeting was not sanctioned by the party. This shows that there is indiscipline in the party but there was the National Chairman and Organising Chairmen as well as vice President on that meeting. Can u clarify

  • #khupe must be duscipled too

  • Biased news