Paris attack: Hunt for car driven at soldiers, injuring six

A car has struck a group of soldiers in Paris, injuring six, two seriously, police say.

An urgent police operation is now under way to find the vehicle – reportedly a BMW – and driver involved in the incident in the north-western suburb of Levallois-Perret.

The local mayor, Patrick Balkany, said he had no doubt that the “disgusting” act was deliberate.

France has been under a state of emergency since November 2015.

On 13 November, 130 people were killed in a night of carnage in Paris, and more than 100 more have been killed in jihadist attacks since.

They include a string of assaults on the heavily-armed security forces who now dot the streets of the capital – the last only four days ago.

Wednesday’s attack at about 08:15 local time (06:15 GMT) took place outside a military barracks on the Place de Verdun in Levallois-Perret, Mr Balkany told BFMTV.

Car ‘lay in wait’

He said a vehicle had been waiting in the road for the soldiers to emerge as they came on duty.

“It was a BMW which accelerated very quickly the moment they came out.”

The barracks are reportedly some 200m (650 feet) from the local town hall.

The injured soldiers are being treated at the Percy military hospital in Clamart, but their precise condition has not been made public.

A police hunt is under way for the car and its driver. Police have been more cautious about assigning a motive, saying only that the driver appeared to have acted deliberately.

Recent attacks on Paris security services