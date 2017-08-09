AmaZulu fire Antipas, Matore

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Former Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas and his assistant Prince Matore have been fired by South African Premiership gatecrashers AmaZulu with immediate effect.

Antipas joined Usuthu on July 1 last year having led the GameCocks to the Premiership title in 2015.

His shock sacking comes two weeks before the Absa Premiership season gets underway and AmaZulu are set to begin their journey with a home tie against Free State Stars.

In a statement last night, Usuthu said the contract termination was mutual.

Former Platinum Stars and SuperSport United head coach Cavin Johnson has been appointed as a replacement with immediate effect.

An announcement regarding the assistant coach role will be made by the end of the week.

“We’d like to wish Antipas and Matore the best of luck in their future endeavours. We thank them for their time spent with us,” said Lunga Sokhela, the AmaZulu general manager in the statement.

The decision comes just over a month after the club’s media officer Brilliant Mkhathini told Chronicle Sport that Antipas and his entire technical team would be in charge of the club in the Premiership league following the acquisition of Thanda Royal Zulu’s Premiership status.

Efforts to get a comment from Antipas were fruitless last night. The Chronicle