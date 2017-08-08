Zuma awaits result of no-confidence vote

South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma is waiting to find out if a motion of no-confidence has passed following a secret vote in parliament.

The governing African National Congress (ANC) and opposition parties traded barbs in two hours of heated debate on Tuesday, before voting on the issue.

Mr Zuma has already survived seven no-confidence votes.

But the opposition hopes some ANC MPs will side with them as the vote is secret for the first time.

The parliament’s speaker, Baleka Mbete, made the decision to hold the vote in secret on Monday, after opposition parties took the case to the Constitutional Court.

In order for the no-confidence motion to pass, at least 50 out of the ANC’s 249 MPs would need to vote against the president – leading to opposition parties pleading with ANC MPs to “vote with their conscience”.

“Today our choice is between right and wrong; between good and evil,” the Democratic Alliance’s Mmusi Maimane said, while Andries Tlouamma, deputy president of the Agang party, warned if Mr Zuma survived then South Africa was “on a highway to hell”.

Meanwhile, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, of the opposition Inkatha Freedom Party, said President Jacob Zuma has “trampled on the constitution” and has “sold the country to the highest bidder”.

But Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told the gathered MPs the vote was “akin to a coup”.

“My conscience tells me we all need to respect the voters who brought us here,” she said, urging MPs to wait until the 2019 election, when the people would make their voices heard.

Mr Zuma will not be standing in 2019. BBC