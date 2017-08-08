Sundowns’ Mzi Mashaba to Kaizer Chiefs for Lebese?

By Minenhle Mkhize | IOL |

Durban – Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs are contemplating a swap deal that could see Mzikayise Mashaba heading to Amakhosi and George Lebese going to Chloorkop.

An Independent Media source confirmed on Monday that the talks between Sundowns and Chiefs are ongoing.

“The two clubs are yet to agree on the fee, but they are still talking. As you know, Lebese is still under contract with Chiefs. As much as he is not happy at Chiefs, he has to honour that contract.

“The two are clubs are considering a swap deal that could see Mzi Mashaba heading to Chiefs. They have been chasing the player for a while now and this is a good opportunity to finally land Mzi,” the source stated.

Lebese has been missing in the last two matches for Amakhosi. Two weeks ago, he was not there when Amakhosi triumphed in the Carling Black Label Champion Cup against arch-rivals Orlando Pirates.

He was also nowhere to be seen when Amakhosi lost to Chippa United in the inaugural Premier’s Cup at Sisa Dukashe in East London this past weekend.

“Mzi Mashaba is currently out of favour at Sundowns. He still faces a hearing after his behaviour against Baroka where he disrespected his teammates and the technical team. I don’t see him playing at Sundowns this upcoming season,” the source stated.

Mashaba refused to take to the pitch after the interval in the league match against Baroka last season after getting some harsh words from his teammates.

In that match, he was replaced by Fares Hachi.

Sundowns want to wrap up the Lebese deal as soon as possible so that they can unveil him and Oupa Manyisa simultaneously.

The spokesperson at Sundowns, Thulani Thuswa, denied any talks between Chiefs and Sundowns regarding Lebese and the possible swap deal.

“There’s nothing to report at the moment. It is still the same as I told you yesterday (referring to Sunday),” Thuswa said.

On Sunday, Thuswa made it clear that they can’t comment on Lebese because he is still under contract at Chiefs.

Chiefs communications manager Vina Maphosa maintained that he is yet to be notified about Lebese’s possible transfer to Sundowns.

Masandawana are also keeping their eye on Rivaldo Coetzee, who has interest from European clubs.