Ster Kinekor looks for employees ahead of Byo opening

After announcing in May that they will be setting up a movie house in Bulawayo, Ster Kinekor are now searching for workers that will man the stations when the movie house opens in the city next month.

Ster-Kinekor will set up shop at the Rainbow Cinemas movie house at Bulawayo Centre.

On their Facebook page, Ster Kinekor Zimbabwe issued a vacancy notice for Bulawayo saying they are looking for controllers, cashiers and cinema agents.

The deadline of the advert posted on Sunday is tomorrow.

Aspiring candidates should send their applications to [email protected] along with an application letter stating the position they are applying for.

“Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to and applicants must be Bulawayo residents.”

The opening of Ster Kinekor Zimbabwe cinemas in Bulawayo comes a year after Rainbow Cinemas with cities 1, 2, 3 and 4 closed down last year amid speculation that management – City Cinemas – had failed to pay over $30 000 in rentals and other bills.

The cinemas are operated under Independent Pictures Private Limited.

The only functioning movie house in the city since then has been Elite 400 situated between 10th and 11th Avenue along Robert Mugabe Way. The Chronicle