PICS: Protests flare up ahead of Zuma #NoConfidence vote

By Khanyisile Ngcobo and Siphumelele Khumalo | IOL |

Johannesburg – With the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma set to get underway in a few hours, numerous protests have flared up across Gauteng, it’s been reported.

The protests are seemingly linked to the upcoming debate, taking place in parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

Areas reportedly affected include Soweto, Turrfontein, Hillbrow, Braamfontein as well as numerous communities in Pretoria.

Johannesburg Metro police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar explained that protests began as early as 4am.

“Soweto and Turffontein residents burnt tyres and blockaded streets from at around 4am on Tuesday morning,” he said.

“Routes affected include the Soweto Highway, Chris Hani road, N12, Impala road R55 and Beyers Naude.”

Minnaar confirmed officers had been deployed to the affected areas and that police presence had been escalated.