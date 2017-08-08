Jailed serial rapist wails in court

By Mashudu Netsianda

A jailed serial rapist, currently serving a 23-year jail term at Khami Maximum Prison, on Friday wept in anguish soon after he was slapped with another 30 years imprisonment for kidnapping two women and raping them before disappearing with one of the victim’s panties.

Kudakwashe Antony Mapwevo (27) of New Lobengula suburb, Bulawayo was in April this year sentenced to 23 years in jail by regional magistrate Mr Crispen Mberewere for kidnapping, torturing and holding captive his ex-girlfriend in a six-day rape ordeal.

He starved his ex-girlfriend for six days from January 11 this year, a day after he was released from prison for robbery.

On Friday, Mapwevo was convicted by Bulawayo regional magistrate, Mr Joseph Mabeza of kidnapping two other women before taking them to a recreational park where he raped them.

Mapwevo cried out and begged the magistrate to reduce his prison term, saying there were ‘jackals’ ready to feast on him in prison.

“My Worship, since I am already serving a lengthy prison term, please reduce this sentence. There are jackals in prison, waiting to attack me,” screamed Mapwevo while lifting up his hands. It was not clear what he meant by jackals as the rest of his plea degenerated into anguished howls and tears flowed from his eyes.

Mapwevo was convicted of kidnapping and rape.

He was sentenced to 30 years in jail of which 10 years were suspended for five years on condition he does not within that period commit a similar crime.

Prosecuting Mr Tinashe Dzipe said sometime in 2012, Mapwevo met the complainant and proposed love to her but she rejected him.

On June 3 in 2014 at around 7PM, the complainant was at her home alone when Mapwevo visited her.

“The accused person asked the complainant to accompany him to an undisclosed location and she refused,” said Mr Dzipe.

The court heard that Mapwevo pulled out a screwdriver and threatened to stab the complainant and she complied.

He then force-marched her to Mpopoma Recreational Park whereupon arrival he told the 20 year-old woman that he wanted to test her virginity by having sex with her.

“He kicked the complainant and pushed her to the grass and she screamed and offered resistance. The accused assaulted her with sticks and fists all over her body until she lost consciousness. He then raped her before fleeing with her panties,” said Mr Dzipe.

The complainant regained consciousness on the following morning at around 4AM.

She discovered that she had been raped and her pair of panties was missing.

On August 8 in 2014 at around 3AM, Mapwevo met another complainant aged 24 at a local night club.

The two agreed to spend the night together on the understanding that Mapwevo would give her $20.

They boarded a kombi to Mpopoma and dropped off at Patapata Sports Bar.

“As they were walking, Mapwevo produced a pair of pliers and force marched the complainant to Mpopoma Recreational Park amid threats to assault her if she resisted,” said Mr Dzipe.

The court heard that Mapwevo ordered the woman to bend before raping her twice.

The complainant switched on her cellphone torch and attracted the attention of police officers who were on patrol leading to Mapwevo’s arrest. The Chronicle