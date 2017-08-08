Crisis in Joice Mujuru camp: NEC members resign en-masse

By Maynard Manyowa

Former Vice President of Zimbabwe, and leader of the National People’s Party (NPP), Joice Mujuru is in the epicenter of a huge crisis after her party was hit with a second series of top level resignations, while other top level members are threatening to quit en masse from her party.

A year ago, Joice Mujuru was at the helm of the fastest growing party, Zimbabwe People First, before she unceremoniously fell out with the founding fathers and a mother of the party, namely; Didymus Mutasa, Rugare Gumbo, and Margaret Dongo.

In the aftermath, Mujuru re-branded, launched her own party, and seemed to be setting herself up to challenge Robert Mugabe in 2019 elections.

But crisis has arrived again for Joice Mujuru, and in Dejavu style.

Khuluma Afrika can confirm that, two members of the National Executive Committee, which ought to be the highest decision making body have resigned.

The members, only recently appointed or elected have cited a lack of leadership, confusion, and dictatorial tendencies as the reasons they are ditching Mujuru.

Khuluma Afrika saw the resignation letters.

“After careful thought and consideration, I have concluded that my core values are not aligned with the dysfunctional organizational culture at NPP.”, reads part of the letter sent by Jabulani Charlie, a member of the NPP’s NEC who wants out.

“There is no clear direction and strong leadership.”, he adds, citing the same issues raised by Messrs. Mutasa and Gumbo.

“Originally, I believed the biggest challenge at NPP would stem from a lack of systems. However, I quickly realized that inflated egos, office politics and administrative incompetence would prove to be bigger obstacles. These dynamics are not conducive to innovation and productivity.”

“This letter is to officially inform you that I resign from NPP (sic), effective immediately.”, he writes.

Charlie is not the only one. Another high-profile member, Solomon Ganye has also resigned, with his arms up in the air.

“handinzwi ndakasunguka kuvenhengo (I don’t feel aligned to the vision of NPP)” he wrote in the vernacular Shona.

He joins a long list of people who feel increasingly disillusioned by Joice Mujuru’s leadership.

After being chucked out of the Zanu PF gravy train for supporting Mujuru, Cde Charles Ndlovhu (commonly known as Webster Shamu) refused to join Zimbabwe People First.

“I know Mujuru very well, and I do not want to travel a long road to nowhere” he stated.

In months that followed, Mujuru’s support has unraveled. She has lost support and confidence of several members.

As we speak, several other members of the newly formed NPP are threatening to resign too. It is crisis in the NPP.

A top-level executive who refused to be named had this to say.

“Things not well in the party personally I am disappointed”

He stopped short however of laying the entire blame on Joice Mujuru.

“That’s what happens when you have too many dead horses at the top”

“The party lacks direction in all aspects what would one expect from a party that has 2 vice Presidents who are dead horses.Sipepa Nkomo has destroyed structures in Bulawayo while the other one John Mvundura does not even have political clout even in his own home province of Manicaland intact both men don’t have any meaningful political clout.”

“The party is going to convention tomorrow on Zero dollars because it has failed to attract funding, things are so bad that party members have been asked to pay for their own convention T-shirts as well as transport, who affords that?”

Things are unravelling in Joice Mujuru’s camp. As it stands, she may be very lucky to make into 2019 with a party.