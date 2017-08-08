ANC caucus meeting before no-confidence vote

By Quinton Mtyala and Ana | IOL |

This despite some ANC MPs publicly expressing their lack of faith in the ANC leader, if not in words then in in deed through their public appearances.

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe is expected at the meeting, having been in the Western Cape as part of a delegation from the party’s national working committee to resolve the division within its provincial executive committee.

Approached for comment yesterday, he would not confirm his attendance, saying only that it was no-one’s business when he attended to ANC matters.

Zuma, who was also part of the delegation that met the ANC’s PEC yesterday, is believed to have expressed his confidence to those at the meeting that he would survive the no-confidence motion and serve until the end of his term in 2019.

ANC parliamentary spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said there would be nothing unusual about this morning’s caucus meeting, which is expected to last for just over two hours.

“The position is quite clear and consistent. We will be voting against the motion.”

In November, Zuma, who seldom attends ANC caucus meetings, warned his party’s MPs that their vote for a motion of no confidence “made no sense” because they had been elected to Parliament on a party ticket.

Yesterday, the ANC issued a statement, insisting a secret vote would not change the outcome, as the party had full confidence in its members to toe the party line.

“We do not nor have we ever doubted their loyalty and discipline in relation to the decisions of the movement.

“Accordingly, we have no doubt that this frivolous motion, which has been hyped up by opposition parties as some sort of Damascus moment, will fail like many before it,” said ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa.

Several ANC MPs and other senior leaders have criticised Zuma, with some going as far as publicly supporting the motion of no confidence, which had led to them either being gagged or disciplined by party structures.