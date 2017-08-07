PoliticsFeaturedNews

Violence breaks out at Bulawayo MDC offices

By Jeffrey Muvundusi

Violent clashes erupted yesterday at the MDC party offices after a dozen party youths stormed the meeting that was being addressed by deputy president Thokozani Khupe.

Supporters of Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai take part in a Harare rally by the main opposition parties calling for free and fair elections next year
The violence erupted around mid-morning, disrupting the meeting dubbed “coalition agreement feedback” for almost an hour in a fracas that left one injured.

Office windows were shattered as the angry youths stoned the building. The main auditorium was littered with broken glasses and blood, with stones all over the floor.

When the Daily News arrived at the party offices, party youths could be seen manning all corners of the building to beef up security as the meeting progressed.

According to a memo sent to the national executive, yesterday’s meeting was supposed to be attended by national and provincial executive committee members from Bulawayo, Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North to discuss the coalition agreement and way forward.

The violence follows an agreement inked between MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai and six other opposition leaders that Tsvangirai be their presidential candidate under a unified banner.

According to witnesses, a truck carrying about 15 youths descended at the meeting where they confronted Khupe over her decision to hold an “unsanctioned” meeting after boycotting the grand coalition launch in Harare.

Khupe, national organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe and chairperson Lovemore Moyo did not attend the launch of the grand coalition in the capital, but were at yesterday’s Bulawayo meeting.

Reporters were barred from covering the meeting but Bhebhe later told journalists that the “thugs” had indicated to them that they had been sent by Tsvangirai.

“We are a democratic party and democracy should prevail.

“We are all shocked somebody sent a team from Harare to come and beat us up. That team came in the name of the president. We are going to confront the president and ask him why he will send a team to beat us up. We want to find out,” Bhebhe said.

As Bhebhe was briefing reporters, Khupe could be overheard addressing those in attendance that she was not happy with the way they were being treated.

“It’s clear we are nothing in the MDC. We are in this party at their benevolence,” Khupe said.

“The MDC is what it is today because of the Matabeleland vote but this is how they treat us.

“This meeting was authorised by Bhebhe and Moyo and who are they to then question why we are holding this meeting, and disrupting it.

“My heart bleeds over this incident, especially noting all our sacrifices that have made Tsvangirai to what he is today,” she fumed.

Khupe is on record saying there was no need for a coalition in Matabeleland as the party has been performing well during elections in this part of the country, adding that such a deal was only relevant in Mashonaland provinces. Daily News

  • President Morgan Tsvangirai’s statement to the press

    Harare, 7 August 2017

    There is no space for violence in the MDC

    The MDC-T is a social democratic party whose values include equality, solidarity and the respect of human rights. As such, I unreservedly condemn the violence that happened yesterday, the 6th of August 2017, in Bulawayo where a group of thugs violently disrupted a meeting at our Bulawayo Offices.
    As the President of the party, I condemn in the strongest terms this callous act of violence committed by these people.
    Our Vice President, Hon. Thokozani Khupe, together with other members of the national leadership were man-handled by these thugs resulting in the Vice President having to seek medical attention. Her position as the party’s Vice President, her dignity and her status as a woman, a mother and a role model to many young women, was immensely undermined in the process. This misguided behavior puts the name of the party and our beliefs into serious disrepute both nationally and internationally.

    On the flip side, one wonders what motivated this callous behavior and whose cause was being advanced as it is now turning out to benefit our detractors. Only on Saturday, 5 August 2017, we had successfully launched the MDC Alliance, an event that has overwhelming national support. Before sunset, a few misguided elements decided to dampen the national spirit and momentum of our new path way to democracy.

    I understand there are a few culprits who were apprehended by the police and as the leader of the party, I regard this incident as a criminal act and these thugs must face the full wrath of the law. I have since activated our own internal investigations and appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken against the perpetrators or anyone behind them.
    Our party has been a victim of State-sponsored violence for many years of our existence. We have never been perpetrators of violence and we have never adopted the ZANU(PF) template of violence. We have lost over 500 of supporters and leaders due to political violence. I, for one, have been a victim of violence at the hands of the State, bashed in a police station, in many circumstances left for dead while there been many attempts on my life. We are investigating this incident with the intention of taking stern action against any of our members who may have been involved in this dastardly act. At the same time, we are not ruling out the invisible hand of the State as it had a huge motive to douse the successful script of the Alliance on Saturday.
    As I said at the Launch of MDC Alliance, this is not going to be an easy road. It needs MDC supporters to remain focused and to stay away from unhealthy intra-party intolerance.

    The launch of the MDC Alliance speaks to the bigger picture for the need for a new Zimbabwe and yesterday’s incident should be condemned by all patriotic and God-fearing Zimbabweans as it is at variance with the new country that we want to build.
    I want to conclude by saying that if anyone thinks violence will detract or divert us from the Alliance that we launched on Saturday, then they are very wrong. I have an exclusive mandate given to me by the national council, to which I reported 11 days ago, to proceed with working with others as dictated by the people of Zimbabwe whom I met in one-and-half months of consultation.

    There is no going back on the notion of Zimbabweans working together to unseat this regime, which we must not emulate. We must not be diverted and are keeping our eyes on the ball—alleviating the people of Zimbabwe from their suffering. That must be our focus.

    I thank you. President Morgan Tsvangirai

    the problem is that khupe is making the same mistake as ncube did its good that he apologized now . mdc is not about seats now. its about zanu getting out. lets focus on getting zanu out at present whether we have seats or not and then there after correct these things which Tsvangirai is making mistakes on. had ncube not spilt the votes in 2008, he or biti would have been going for presidency today. maybe even her khupe. so mama khupe don’t be so positional minded and forget the future. mdc will remain strong in Matabeleland. zapu will not even get anything. we want mugabe out first and then all will be worked it out. I don’t want to even look at tribalism like how mugabe used it. people want zanu out whatever way and as time is moving morgan and the other mdc , and not looking at seats are our only hope. mujuru and dabengwa and the rest who are positional minded and not listening to the people will always pull us back at this crucial time. so mama don’t join them. that little sacrifise will be wonderful for people.

  • Yet any reasonable will condemn violence, it’s important for the party to diligently carry out it’s own investigations, more often than not such events are a result of the leadership refusing or turning a deaf ear to complaints raised by party members about leadership misdiminours!!! Leaders are not demigods they should be scrutinised & held accountable!!