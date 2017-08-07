MDC condemns all forms of violence
By Obert Gutu
The events that took place at the MDC provincial offices in Bulawayo on Sunday, August 6 2017 are most regrettable and extremely unfortunate. The MDC would like to condemn in the strongest terms, all forms of violence against anyone. We are a democratic and peace – loving political party that is ready, willing and able to extricate Zimbabwe from decades of Zanu PF misrule,corruption and misgovernance.
The violent incident that took place at our party offices in Bulawayo will be thoroughly investigated and indeed the office of the Arbiter – General of the party is already seized with this matter. We shall leave no stone unturned in ascertaining the exact cause of the unfortunate incident of senseless violence that led to the injury of several party members as well as destruction of party property.