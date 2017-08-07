AccidentsCrimes & Courts

Hubby demands $500k for wife’s death

160 24

By Fidelis Munyoro

A Masvingo man is demanding over $500 000 from King Lion Bus Company following the death of his wife in the Nyamakate bus disaster in June.

A tow truck recovers the wreckage of a King Lion bus that veered off the road and hit a tree killing 45 people in Nyamakate, Hurungwe – Picture by Walter Nyamukondiwa

Mr Isaac Madungwe was married to the late Tendai Madungwe and the couple had five children.

Tendai, a nurse by profession, doubled as a cross-border trader.

She was among 43 people who died on the spot in the horrific accident involving the Lusaka-bound King Lion bus along the Harare-Chirundu Highway.

Mr Madungwe has engaged Mr Charles Ndlovu of Ndlovu and Hwacha Legal Practitioners to act for the family.

He is seeking $549 974 from King Lion for loss of support for the family.

In the letter dated July 13, Mr Ndlovu accused the company’s bus driver of causing the accident which claimed Madungwe’s wife.

According to the letter, the driver was negligent in that he was speeding, the bus was overloaded, failed to keep the bus under control and failed to act reasonably when the accident was imminent.

“Before her untimely death, our client was gainfully employed as a nurse earning a monthly salary of $563,” said Mr Ndlovu.

“She was aged 31 and was going to retire at the legal age of 60 years. In the premises, her working career was cut short by 29 years.”

In the claim, the lawyer considered that his client’s wife was a cross-border trader realising $1 000 per month.

“It is common cause that the driver of the bus was acting within the course and scope of his employment and you are vicariously liable,” said Mr Ndlovu.

The bus driver, who also died on the spot, lost control of the vehicle at the 257km peg, near Nyamakate shops at around 10pm on the way to Zambia.

The bus veered off the road before ploughing into a big tree, killing 43 people.

King Lion was given until end of last month to make the payment of $549 974, failing which legal proceedings would be instituted against the company without further notice.

The ultimatum expired on Monday and King Lion is yet to respond to the demand. The Herald

You might also like More from author

  • kkkkkkkkkkkkk ramba wakashinga

  • So that’s how much she was worth to him. All the best

  • kuti mkadzi wacho akapondwa nemunhu here,

  • Let’s try to be logical in life, unoda 1/2 million kuti ugoitei nayo kkkkkkk

  • Kuti mwana wake here ,ko vakazvara vozotii

  • Ngaabhadharwee pane rimwe reku Tanzania rakazopinda mutsanga muno raakuda kubatwa na mess of court

  • Unopenga zvikuru ndiye unemukadzi watanga kuita tsaona,hazvina kutanga nhasi zvetsaona kana ukawana nguva ugondikwanira

  • 500k anga apedza kuroora hre kkkkkk

  • Hama dzemukadzi anga akadzipa marii pama roora

  • Let him try. I think it’s a good move because vanyanya kuita reckless

  • Ini zvangu ini.$0.5m?really?vamwe vanhu havafungi…apa pamwe haana kubvisa neroora

  • Instead of the Government milking these motorists from their road blocks they must introduce accident funding and that will help all those disabled during these accidents and also the Children or relatives of those who died during accidents.Better for motorists to pay too much money funding accidents than to pay bribery everyday

  • Mupei anokupedzai uyo

  • Ndiye akachekeresa mkadzi nekukara mari nonsense

  • Why shd some1 seek a fortune frm som1’s death. So if h gets it, th death of his wife wld b th best thng to ever hev happened to him? Infact h wl enjoy & obviosly celebrate her death fo lyfe. He sees an opportunity in ths. Let th dead rest please!

  • yes they must pay him for their reckless

  • This man is 100% correct if his wife was a bread winner. The bus company must give him that amount of money .

  • Itori shoma

  • Ukaipihwa tikuuyawo uzodemander wo

  • Is it necessary to mention in the headlines that the man is from Masvingo

  • Ndofunga manyaradzo anga asati aitwa.Varume dai taibhadhariswa roora rakadai nana tezvara tai dii?