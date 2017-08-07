Cop jailed for raping, impregnating teenager

By Fungai Lupande

A police officer attached to the Victim Friendly Unit (VFU) has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail for impregnating a teenager from the neighbourhood.

Aaron Gudo (37), who is married and has five children, tried to force the 15-year- old girl to abort.

She is now eight months pregnant.

Gudo pleaded not guilty, but Harare regional magistrate Ms Lucy Mungwari, who described him as a sexual predator who preyed on young females, convicted the cop.

“A police officer attached to the VFU with 12 years experience. Instead of protecting, you turned into the hunter. Your actions tear into the confidence of the society in the police force,” said Ms Mungwari.

“She had to drop out of Form 1 because of the pregnancy. Her body is still developing and not mature enough to carry a baby adding to the problem of maternal mortality.

“There is an age difference of 22 years. You are old enough to be her father. You wanted her to abort the pregnancy which means you only wanted sexual gratification.

“You also exposed her to sexually transmitted diseases. You were sleeping with your wife, a girlfriend named Tariro and the complainant.”

She sentenced him to three years and suspended six months for five years on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecutor Mr Ephraim Zinyandu said sometime last year, the juvenile was sent around 6pm by her sister to Gudo’s house with a memory card she wanted loaded with music.

Gudo locked her inside and pushed her onto the bed and forcibly removed her clothes before raping her.

Gudo threatened to kill the girl if she told anyone.

The complainant did not tell anyone fearing for her life.

Sometime in January this year, Gudo called the victim to his house and raped her again.

The girl realised that she was pregnant in February and advised Gudo. He insisted that she abort the pregnancy.

The minor refused and told a neighbour, who in turn advised the minor’s father.

The father did not take any action.

The teenager’s aunt, who had visited from the rural areas, reported the matter to the police leading to Gudo’s arrest. The Herald