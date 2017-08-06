ReligiousCrimes & CourtsFeatured

Makandiwa sued for ‘fake prophecies’

By Brian Chitemba

United Family International Church leader Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa and his wife, Ruth, are being sued for US$6,5 million over alleged “fake prophecies, fraud and defamation”.

Prophet Makandiwa and wife Ruth

Harare-based businessman Mr Upenyu Mashangwa and his spouse, Blessing, filed the lawsuit at the High Court last Thursday, giving the Makandiwas and UFIC 10 days to respond.

The Mashangwas — both ex-UFIC members — allege Prophet Makandiwa in 2012 misrepresented that they would encounter a “debt cancellation miracle” and encouraged them to continue “seeding”.

However, the couple’s house in Marlborough, Harare was later attached and sold for US$500 000 instead of US$700 000.

They are now demanding the US$700 000 from Prophet Makandiwa.

The court papers read, “When making the representations, first defendant (Prophet Makandiwa) and second defendant (Prophetess Ruth Makandiwa) knew that it was, in fact, false and fraudulent. When the first and second defendants made the representations, they intended the plaintiffs to act thereon and in the result, increase on their monetary contributions to first, second and third defendants.”

The Mashangwas also want Prophet Makandiwa to pay them US$1,7 million for recommending a de-registered lawyer who was to dupe them.

Prophet Makandiwa is said to have prophesied during a UFIC church service that Mr Tichaona Mawere was a brilliant lawyer who would never lose a case.

The following week, he allegedly advised the couple to engage Mr Mawere in their frantic bid to recover US$1,7 million from money lender McDowell International.

Mr Mawere failed to win the case, resulting in the Mashangwas engaging another lawyer who then won the case at the Supreme Court.

However, the US$1,7 million could not be recovered as McDowell International was placed under provisional liquidation at the time Mr Mawere was “playing court games with fake High Court orders”.

Mr Mawere allegedly duped Mr and Mrs Mashangwa into paying US$37 000 in “legal fees”.

The court papers read, “When making these representations, First and Second Defendants knew it to be false in that the said Tichaona Mawere was, in fact, not a registered lawyer and, therefore, he was not competent to represent anyone.

“For a period of about 18 months, the said Tichaona Mawere produced fake High Court orders, which were brought to the attention of the First and Second Defendants who insisted that everything was in order.”

According to the court documents, Mr and Mrs Mashangwa gave US$1,1 million to Prophet Makandiwa and his church between 2011 and 2016.

Occasionally, it is alleged, Prophet Makandiwa would invite the millionaires to the pulpit, parading them as examples of success in UFIC.

The couple is said to have contributed between US$1 000 and US$25 000 monthly to the Makandiwas and UFIC monthly, with Prophet Makandiwa promising them commensurate benefits.

“Plaintiffs were induced by the misrepresentations made to them by the First and Second Defendants, and had they known the true facts, they would not have made such contributions.

“Wherefore, Plaintiffs’ claim jointly and severally, the one paying the other to be absolved is for the payment of the sum of US$1 100 000 together with costs on a legal practitioner and client scale.”

The Mashangwas are demanding US$2 million compensation because their name was used to advance Prophet Makandiwa’s interests.

In addition, the couple alleges suffering “mental anguish” after publication of their private life on Facebook page “The Truth About Prophet Makandiwa”.

“Plaintiffs were used to market the First Defendant’s prophecies for the advancement of the Defendants’ interests and their prophecies as the success story of the prophecies when, in truth and in fact, this was sheer misrepresentation.”

Venturas and Samukange Legal Practitioners are representing the Mashangwas. The Sunday Mail

  • By who

  • Fake prophets and corrupt politicians are hand in glove.Fake prophet steal from the sheeples and bribe the corrupt politician for cover up.Some are accused of rape but still nothing happened to them.fake prophecies, sins in school bag to Israel etc.All fake and deceit.No salvation to all those things they talk about.

  • He must learn to prophecy what leads his congregation to eternal life not things of this world can someone say AMEN

  • Musashovora muzodziwa waMwari

  • This fake prophet must face God’s anger whilst he is still alive

  • Fools are always parting with their moneys

  • Kwadzinorohwa matumbu ndokwadzino mhanyira…We told them kuti hakuna zviriko uko ivo vakati “touch not the anointed one of God’Now they are crying foul asika yadeuka yadeuka.Nhasi vamwe vave nemahotels akavakwa nemari dzemupiro vamwe vave nedzimba kuSandton kuSA ivo vatendi vakangomirira the fulfilment of prophecy nanhasi.Munochemei hama?lnga takazvitaura wani kuti takabvako kumhunga hakuna ipwa

  • LIES

  • It’s about time

  • Dont blame the so called prophets but those who go to them. The bible says it clearly that there will be false prophets.

  • Okay . Fake prophets then show us the real and true prophets since God has given u the grace to discern? Name two or three true prophets for us? Because for there to be a fake product on the market that means there is an original?

  • Jesus could have left big business empire during his time,he never talked about earthly materials,there is a God up there and he will separate junk from good let’s not judge but the works are there to speak for themselves, let those with eyes use them wisely amen

  • Most Christians are lazy to pray for themselves. Vanongoda zvinhu zvemasaramusi. Ini handishoori machinda anozviti maporofita awa. Zvimwe zvacho zvavanoita zviri pachena kune munhu ane ziso rekuona, kt hakuna chikiristu chakadaro. Regai vadye dzemapenzi. Gore richavhurika vanhu maziso voona kt kwanga kuri kuitiswa ivo vanenge vavaka vowanawo kuchengeta mhuri dzavo. Vanawo ma verse ekuzvi protector nawo. Ngatinamate Mwari vadikani

  • Nonsense , he failed to pay for his debts he wanted a miracle to happen to have debts cancelled . Doesn’t the bible say , pay John what belongs to John

  • I wonder how the Mushangwas became millionaires and yet they showed height of stupidity?

  • The reason why you say is fake is because you dont understand the word,”prophecy”.

  • ivo vanhu kudao ma miracles. ayas. but i stil dont understand how such a huge debt can stil be made to dissappear in the name of Jesus usina kubhadhara. chete panwe ndoo ma miracles acho.
    Cynthia Pasipanodya huya uoneo

  • The Most High God is watching. Only one day He is going to stretch His hand to put to rest this whole madness. So funny to hear some of is calling Our Most High God through their gadgets, funny funny funny, ################################################################,just saying nje. God forgive me if I am judging these guys. Only God has made me into a beautiful new creation.

  • Tarisaiwo face yacho guruvhani regadzi.

  • Nhau dzenyu modziwanepi nhai? ??

  • We are nt moved by the lies we are & we will remain united as a familly in Christ

  • Read Mathew 24 and understand wat it said and 2Petro 3 to the end understand those chapters

  • Who forced you in the first place to seek prophecy from him? it’s strange that people spend most of their money and time defending prophets from attack from people yet they can’t do that in defending Jesus Christ. Who has proved now that the prophecies are fake?

  • One of the elements of FRAUD is misrepresentation which causes a victim to act to his prejudice. The misrepresentation should be capable of fooling a reasonable person, eg ,you can’t pass a cup of soil for sugar, nor can you expect refined diesel to be siphoned straight from soil direct into your car tank. People who get fooled this way are grossly unreasonable. Of course, like all average criminals, Makandiwa knows what he is doing is wrong, he is not ignorant to the fact, but he is heartless.

  • Vanhu vakungoda minana/masaramusi hapachina kutenda kuti Mwari vanonzwa minaminato yedu Regai vadyiwe zvafanana nezvehapurakatapura zvataiona muzvikoro !!

  • Daniel may u pls ask God to show you the orignal, t seems u r blinkered hausat watanga kunamata kana uchitenda kut bere ihwai

  • The Most High is watching.