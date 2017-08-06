DeMbare Ocean drowns Rhinos

By Brighton Zhawi

Black Rhinos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 1

After each training session Ocean Mushure takes an extra 15 minutes to sharpen his dead ball prowess and the Dynamos utility man reaped the rewards at Rufaro yesterday as he scored directly from a corner kick.

The win saw DeMbare avenge an early Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season defeat they suffered at the hands of Black Rhinos.

However, the hash tag “the whole country is happy” did not trend as much on social media as the popular Facebook page DeMbare DotComs went offline yesterday.

So talk among the Dynamos fans after their team’s 11th win of the season was about Mushure’s sublime effort as much as it was about the Facebook page.

Mushure curled home a corner from the right flank in the 34th minute to leave Black Rhinos goalie Herbert Rusawo covered in shame.

It was the Dynamos captain’s second goal in as many matches as he was also on target during last weekend’s 2-1 win over Triangle.

Mushure spoke of the hard work he puts in away from the limelight in a post match interview.

“First I just want to thank God for this good form as well my teammates because I cannot win matches on my own. I always work on dead balls after every training session and I take about 15 minutes perfecting my craft,” he said.

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa reckons the club owes their skipper a big deal.

“Ocean is a key player, with a cultured left foot and he always delivers when it matters the most.

Every dynamos game is difficult and this game was not different. And when you conjure up a result after a difficult time you are always happy as an institution,” said Mutasa.

Black Rhinos coach Stanford Mutizwa felt Rusawo could have done better with Mushure’s corner kick.

“On this one we can blame the goalkeeper. It came straight from the corner kick and we paid dearly because of lack of communication and attentiveness from the keeper. We are going to work on our defence and make sure we don’t concede such goals again,” he said.

Teams

Black Rhinos: H Rusawo, F Banda, B Homora, B Chandisaita, S Linyama, W Kapinda (46th T Chigudu), D Mudadi, M Mine (55th C Chitsamba), M Kureva (74th Y Salima), B Marere, L Chiwunga.

Dynamos: A Reyners, P Dube, C Rusere, M Machazane, L Zvasiya, T Chipunza, O Mwerahari, C Kapupurika( T Sadiki 73rd), T Macheke (53rd E Mandiranga), C Epoupa (68th M Mambare), O Mushure. The Sunday Mail