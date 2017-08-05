PoliticsFeaturedNews

PICTURES from RALLY as Zimbabwe opposition reunites to challenge Mugabe

By MacDonald Dzirutwe

Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai on Saturday reunited with his former allies to agree a pre-election pact to challenge President Robert Mugabe’s near four-decade hold on power at the polls next year.

Opposition leaders Morgan Tsvangirai, Welshman Ncube, Tendai Biti, Agrippa Mutambara, Jacob Ngarivhume and others
Mugabe, 93, has ruled the former British colony since independence in 1980.

Tsvangirai’s Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has been the main threat to Mugabe since its formation in 1999 but has been weakened by splits, in 2005 and 2014, mainly over strategy.

Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai and wife Elizabeth Tsvangirai at the Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfield, Harare
On Saturday, Welshman Ncube, who led a break-away MDC faction in 2004 and Tendai Biti, who left the main opposition in 2014, signed a pact that would see them fielding parliamentary candidates in some constituencies under the MDC Alliance banner and would support Tsvangirai’s fourth bid for the presidency.

Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai
Ncube and Biti are founding MDC members who both held the position of secretary general and served as cabinet ministers in a unity government with Mugabe’s ZANU-PF until a crushing defeat in the 2013 election.

Two other smaller political parties led by a former army general and Mugabe ally Agrippa Mutambara and Jacob Ngarivhume are part of the election alliance that was signed in Highfield township in the capital Harare.

Welshman Ncube signs the Alliance deal
“We are saying today, this convergence is not just about political parties. It is to stop fragmentation. Mugabe has no excuse to rig if we are united,” Tsvangirai told supporters after the signing ceremony.

Biti added: “We owe it to the thousands of Zimbabweans to make sure that in our lifetime we can remove the beast called ZANU-PF.”

Part of the crowd that attended the Alliance rally in Harare
The opposition accuse Mugabe of rigging his way to victory in previous elections and say he has used political violence and the state security apparatus to maintain his hold on power. Mugabe denies the claims.

The president plans to contest next year’s vote, his last under the constitution, and will be 99 if he wins and finishes the five-year term.

An election pact signed in April between Tsvangirai and Joice Mujuru, who was Mugabe’s vice president for a decade until she was fired in 2014, was on the verge of collapse, mainly over leadership of the alliance, officials from both camps have said. Reuters

  • Ipapo Ipapo.Chatsva!!

  • Maybe they can hameno zveZim zvoda musiki mbune

  • When losers get united to form Losing Together Alliance.

  • If you tear a garment certainly you will have the obligation to mend it some other time. Give it to him well done!

  • Please remove this Zanyu we are tired of this shit coruptive party

  • If only families could reunite ths way. ..men plz go bk to your EXs

  • he can now safely say goodbye

  • A bunch of zeros

  • Mr Dick r u okey????

  • Surviving and Coexisting until election day is another thing!

  • Where is Egypt Dzineminhenzva? Ngaanotorwa kumusha.

  • What diversity …!!!

  • Done, its now time to fight ZEC tooth and nail together

  • Chandinoziva ndechekuti apana zvachinja becoz most varume ava vakambosevenza vose is just they are power hungry . Chakamboita kuti vasiyane kare chii . ZANU will win again

  • I’m beginning to see hudofo hwaTsvangirai manje. Haana confidence with himself kuti vanhu vanomuda but yet he goes back to reunite nevanhu who once called him names. Ukandisvipa handidzoke kwauri futi.

    • Reconciling with former enemies is a sign of strength and humility. Who does not know there is power in unity? mugabe is the main enemy

    • Tich that’s your opinion but considering the stupid reasons they said when they first broke up requires a strong headed Morgan

    • Well said Tich Shepherd Gwanzura .

    • Aswad Andrew After consultations with the public by visiting all the provinces and the structures the conclusion was people were for a united opposition to face Mugabe .

    • Its coalition yo remove one common enemy, doesn’t mean Tsvangirai is agreeing with them. Ndokunzi baba and he shows that he is not avarice imi mashasha murikuittei?

    • saka iwe unotofarira kuparadzana kwevanhu handiti manje zvaaita ndokugona uko

    • Remember Tsvangirai is very intelligent,usafunga kuti akapusa,bring a fool close to deal zvakanaka naro in a clever way,and for now he knws every tricks dzavangade kushandisa,big up Save muriBaba chaivo

  • KKKK but handisikumboona akafita kuita President mapfekero acho kunge vabva masvingo

  • we all want change .We deserve change. Especially inini ndoda change .Hazvinakidze kuti wabhara dollar pachinhu che50c wonyimwa change.
    :-$:-$:-$:-$:-$

  • Where is Langton Toungana,just asking.

  • THUS THE ONLY WAY TO GO FOR A NEW BEGINING

  • Uniting against a 93- year old person !! Shame for shuwa.And Mr Tsvangirai was once PM how the mighty have fallen !

  • KKKK UNITING WITH YOSELVES AGAIN

  • Wangona Save,taneta isu

  • Mazero chero akaita 5 inongoramba iri zero.No pact can remove Zanu pf.Ngatinamate zvinhu zvinake from within

  • I don’t see this team grinding intended results

  • ZveZimbabwe ndezva Mwari munobatana mogoita sei asi kana Mwari asina kutendera hapana chinobuda but all the best.

  • Where is Shakespeare Maya any idea.he was a typical opposition leader who annoited zanu PF victory