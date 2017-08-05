Grace Mugabe’s insatiable appetite for wealth is shocking

By Charles Mupawose

Grace Mugabe seems to enjoy hogging the headlines for all the wrong reasons. After a string of her high profile nefarious actions she is back in the news, this time around exposed for trying to steal Mazowe Dam and Tongaat Hullet.

Curiously, this comes after we have hardly forgotten her misdemeanour involving the under-hand importation of a $1,5M diamond ring from a Dubai dealer, which she astonishingly refused to accept on delivery in preference for having the money she had paid deposited into a foreign account.

Mazowe Dam is an expansive dam that sustains the livelihoods of a fair percentage of Zimbabwe’s citizens. It supplies water to prominent foreign currency earning firms, commercial farms and whole towns.

How anyone in their right senses would ever dream of turning a resource like that into a personal asset is beyond comprehension.

The trouble is that Grace is now used to having her way in whatever she sets her sights on. She has got away with actions that we thought were inconceivable and would not be tolerated, but her success has acted as fuel for even more outlandish actions.

The list of her former mind-boggling eccentricities is endless and indeed no-one really has complete knowledge of it as her offences are shrouded in mystery. That is how corrupt people always manage to carry out their illicit activities. They are ultra secretive. But you cannot keep everything hidden forever. Some things just come out in the open despite the best of efforts to keep them secret.

The difference when it comes to Grace is that whenever she has set her mind on a thing she just has to see her wish succeed, and she does not mind that it will enter the public domain. It has to succeed regardless of who will know about it.

That is how shameless she is. She has this irritating what-can-you-do-about-it attitude. At one time she arrogantly said her family was Zimbabwe itself.

One of the things that Grace and her family did without facing any resistance was the practice of commandeering Air Zimbabwe to make sudden unscheduled trips to transport household effects to their mansions dotted around the world.

Passengers waiting to board the scheduled flight would suddenly be told that their flight had been cancelled and they would be booked into expensive hotels at the taxpayer’s expense while they waited for the next available flight. It is such irresponsible behaviour that landed Air Zimbabwe where it is today.

Meanwhile, the aircraft would be stripped of its seats, converted into a cargo plane, and loaded with choice household paraphernalia destined for distant mansions. That secret entered the public domain but there was not a whimper of protest from Zimbabwe’s cowed citizenry.

Next Grace and Mugabe seized a string of farms believed to number more than fifteen. Then came the seizure of Mazoe Estate by Grace, followed by destabilisation efforts against Nestle Zimbabwe, resulting in the crippling of a major concern that not only earned millions in foreign currency and taxes, but also upheld the wellbeing of thousands of people through employment.

The Mugabes then built two mansions that made the official State House look like a chicken run. The first one was famous for its gold-plating while the second one, dubbed Graceland for its sheer opulence, was built for a whopping US $26 million, even as Mugabe demolished houses belonging to his subjects for all sorts of ridiculous reasons. This happened even at the peak of winter.

When Mujuru completed her PhD Grace felt that she was somehow lagging behind in the presidential race. She then responded by completing her own PhD in only three months, regardless of the fact that she had failed dismally in earlier attempts to read for degrees. She was so unsuitable for academic work that in her studies of English Literature at a London university she scored marks as low as 7% in assignments.

Spurred on by her conquests, Grace masterminded the unconstitutional removal of Joice Mujuru as state Vice President together with hundreds of her high-ranking supporters in ZanuPF.

All these actions were illegal and would be impossible in a truly democratic country that upholds the rule of law and applies it without fear or favour.

Recently Grace seized Manzou Farm, ostensibly to turn it into an animal sanctuary. The farm was home to many Zimbabweans who were employed there, but Grace effectively terminated their employment without giving them any alternative, and hypocritically presented herself as an animal lover.

These are only a few of Robert and Grace’s shenanigans. Many never become public knowledge, and it would not matter even if they did because the Mugabes have studied Zimbabweans and they know that they are too docile to protest.

Now she wants the whole of Mazoe Dam and Tongaat Hullet, a highly productive sugar producer, and claims that the beneficiary will be the ZanuPF Women’s League. What she does not know is that everyone knows who will be the real recipient. And neither does she care.

After that she wants to be the president of Zimbabwe. If her track record is anything to go by, Grace will take over Mazoe Dam and she will take over Tongaat Hullet. She will become the president of Zimbabwe and she will unleash her fury against her foes.

All this will happen because she is unstoppable. Even the securocrats who say they do not salute anyone who did not fight in the war will change their tune. They will all fall prostrate before her and strive to outdo one another in licking her boots. We all know it because they have already started to do it.