Tongaat spurns settlers’ cane

By Andrew Kunambura

Hundreds of farmers who last year seized 4 400 hectares of sugarcane fields from Tongaat Hulett in Chiredzi are now in a quandary after the agro-industrial giant refused to buy their crop.

President Mugabe chats with Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Shuvai Mahofa at the official opening of Chikato Community Information Center in Masvingo- Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

The farmers, mostly ZANU-PF loyalists, occupied the fields on the strength of offer letters they got from the Ministry of Lands and Rural Resettlement early last year.

The move triggered conflict, with the company disputing the occupation of its land, which is protected under a bilateral trade agreement with South Africa.

Minister of State for Masvingo province, Shuvai Mahofa and Psychomotor Minister, Josiah Hungwe, were accused of leading the land grab, which saw President Robert Mugabe travelling to Chiredzi to personally mediate in the dispute.

During the visit, Mugabe ordered the withdrawal of the offer letters.

The farmers however refused to vacate the cane fields.

They went to the High Court to oppose the withdrawal.

Currently, there is a deadlock between Tongaat Hullet and the 220 farmers as the company, which owns Zimbabwe’s two sugar processing plants at Triangle and Hippo Valley Estates, insists that it cannot buy its own crop.

The company was emboldened by Mugabe who spoke against the settlers at a rally in Masvingo last month.

At the rally, Mugabe clearly stated that it was wrong for people to settle on Tongaat Hullet’s cane fields, and urged occupants to find and develop virgin land if they needed to grow sugarcane.
Information obtained by The Financial Gazette this week indicates that the company refused to give the settlers milling accounts, essentially closing them out of the sugarcane market. The settlers also did not have growers’ numbers to prove their legitimacy as sugarcane growers.

The settlers are now helplessly watching the crop wasting away in the fields as the harvesting season goes into full swing.

They have turned down a compromise proposal by the sugar milling firm to harvest the crop and pay them for the period they looked after the crop after invading its property.

“The President has made it clear that those farmers should leave but they have decided to fight it out in court. Now they find themselves with nowhere to sell the crop since they do not have milling quotas,” said Chiredzi East legislator, Denford Masiya, whose constituency encompasses the sugarcane fields.

Tongaat Hullet corporate affairs executive, Adelaide Chikunguru, declined to comment on the issue.
“Kindly refer issues to the relevant authorities, the Ministry of Lands and Rural Resettlement,” she said in response to questions sent to her via email.

Efforts to get comment from Lands and Rural Resettlement Minister, Douglas Mombeshora, were fruitless as he did not answer calls on his mobile phone.

Sources from the Lowveld said the settlers last week approached Vice President Emmerson Manangagwa when he went there to officiate at an event, which was organised by the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs in the province.

“The Vice President told the settlers that he was not in a position to address that issue since the President had personally assigned Ministers Mombeshora and (Industry and Commerce Minister) Mike Bimha,” said a government official who declined to be named.

Mombeshora is under fire for issuing the disputed offer letters, which he subsequently withdrew.
Bimha has oversight over the operations of Tongaat Hulett and is also the custodian of the bilateral trade agreement that protects the enterprise from expropriation under the country’s controversial land redistribution exercise. Financial Gazette

    • They won’t loose

    • Tongaat has many sugar can fields outside zimbabwe,it wont loose.go to mkwasine and see minda yakatorwa naana comrde kuti yakaita sei.kurima tunzimbe tunoita sesora

    • This very organized company is dealing with disorganized Zanu Pf and their prime land will be grabbed. Whoever is playing the advisory role to Tongaat is not doing right. Its politics which is at play here,and Tongaat must read between the lines. Farmers and Zimbabwe must win

    • Buying is not informed by whom to buy from but on various factors like price, quality, quantity, time etc. Do not always politicizes issues

  • I think the writer omitted something. If sugar is flooded on the market and in Tungaat hullets reserves I think they have a reason not buy. If they are doing it for revenge, its completely unacceptable. We dont want to put salt to the wound so that someone understands. This time lets teach them I am sure they will understands. We are concerned with this economy think and to destroy sugar cane already produced uuum is economically wasting. We are aginst them coz they are ruthless lets be kind on them this time they will come on board.

    • Its very possible kuti they dont want to do business with imposters,would u have anything to do nemunhu akutorera that which u call yours?

    • It is a fact dear but we dont hv to clap hands for. Our economy is going deep we wont be able to get up again.

  • The question is why refuse? Maybe they dont need it, pehaps their stocks are full. If it is just for revenge then they are wrong here. I do say that these farmers clearly produced something and need to be commended for it, regardless of how they got the land. Keep growing, producing and lets feed our nation guys. Peace

  • Akati kana varima vanofanira kutengesera vavakatorera minda yacho ndiyani kkkkk zvosetsa izvi government must come up with an initiative that is conducive to both farmer and buyer . Toggart yakarimawo dzayo nzimbe dzenyu itai plan haikonai kunyadza nyamukuta iwe kuzvara uchada

  • Zvaida kurairiranwa vasati varima kuti vachadziisepi uye kubvimirana mitengo zvichienderana ne quality not quantity

  • Mafarmers akatora minda yarimwa netongaat nzimbe dzatokura , saka nzimbe idzodzo dzavakatorera tongaat ndidzo dzavari kuda kutengesera tongaat , ndipo pane makakatanwa kti we cannot buy our product rather they can pay the farmers for the period they looked after the product from the time they seized the land up to harvest time

  • Its unfortunate that the reasons for not buying the cane have not been put forward by the reporter so that the nation can understand ,now people are just commenting randomly,can the reporter give us the facts on the ground concerning this issue.

      It says it in the article. The settlers took the land and now Mugabe told them to give it back. Now they want to sell the sugar cane back to the company that owns the land. Why should the company pay for its own sugar to be processed?