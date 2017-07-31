BusinessFeatured

$800m needed to end bank queues

537 27

By Oliver Kazunga

Zimbabwe needs about $800 million to circulate in the formal economy in order to end cash queues in banks, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Deputy Governor Dr Kupukile Mlambo has said.

PEOPLE queue for cash at a bank in Bulawayo yesterday.

Since April last year, Zimbabwe has been faced with cash shortages resulting in long bank queues and the RBZ has blamed the cash crisis on externalisation among other illicit dealings.

Speaking during a function organised by the Peace Messengers, a Seventh Day Adventist Church choral group in Bulawayo last Thursday evening where he was the Guest of Honour, Dr Mlambo said there was a mismatch between the country’s local US dollar account (RTGS account) and the foreign US dollar account (Nostro account).

He said this was reflected in the prevailing cash shortages.

“In Zimbabwe, with bank deposits of $6 billion we would need between $600 million and $800 million at any one time then all the queues will disappear. We need to be more productive as a country and increase our exports to generate more foreign currency,” he said.

About $400 million is circulating in the formal economy but due to biting cash shortages, the Central Bank has encouraged the transacting public to use plastic money and electronic payment systems such as RTGS and mobile money transfer platforms.

Dr Mlambo said RBZ has put in place a five percent export incentive to encourage exports.

“The tobacco sector is one of our biggest earners of foreign currency and as a country that does not have its own currency, our main source of currency is exports. We have put in place incentives to encourage the production of tobacco,” he said.

Dr Mlambo said the mining industry was also doing well in revenue generation.

“Principally, gold, platinum and chrome have done well. But the diamond sector has not done as we had expected. They are also our main sources of exports, so today almost 80 percent of our revenue is coming from four commodities.

“Now the challenge that we face is that the tobacco season starts in February and ends in August; between September and February we are only relying on three products for foreign currency earnings and that is why you find that towards Christmas there are even longer queues than you find during the year,” said Dr Mlambo adding that in December there was a lot of demand for foreign currency because of increased imports for Christmas.

In light of the projected 3.7 percent economic growth for this year premised on the expected bumper harvest, the positive growth trajectory was sustainable only if Zimbabwe addresses the prevailing challenges facing the economy.

“The country needs to address three main challenges if we are to sustain economic recovery. One is a largely domestically financed fiscal deficit, the second one is a large consumption led external deficit, and the third one is a huge confidence deficit,” Dr Mlambo said. The Chronicle

  • Zim yakungoda driver mutsva chete kupedza dambudziko rese

  • Saka kuzvitaura kuchaita kt iwanike er muma bank? Mari yakazara muvanhu vanochinja mari vanotoswera vakaibata. Zvinoreva er kt hazvisi kuzikanwa. Ma bank anoshaya mari asi vanhu vanayo. Vari kupiwa nani vanhu ava?

    • That money is for ministers they knw where money is

    • Zvinorwadza, and vasiri kuisa mari vsnovaziva. Ma Chinese, ma Indians. Nothing is being done. Isu tisu tongovata pama banks.

    • nezuro ndakatoona kamwe kamface kakapfeka sutu pa WADZANAI RANK pa GWEU panokwirirwa mabus anoenda ku south africa kachiverenga $10 000 yeka $100 akabatana ndakashama wena

  • It will be used for petrol during campainings’ flight to singapore sight (eyes) check ‘ will be used for hotels & paying that small dog chipanga to go & buck in public”’ its a shame,,

  • This country just need permanent closure

    • It needs to be divided a part goes to Mozambique another goes to Zambia , South Africa and Botswana and they remain with their Harare to run. Nxaaaaaa

  • Feel ashamed to b a zimbabwean

    • That’s true

    • mapuwei madzihwa

      I`m not ashamed 2 b a Zimbabwean. I`m just waiting like a dog waiting people to finish eating to eat left over food.Until Mugabe is gone

  • Want to print more bond notes what an excuse

  • Esso Ban

  • Varidzi vemabusness itai mumhu hino zvamunobata bari musinga chiisi kuma banks munoda kudii

  • Vemabusness itai mushe zvamazodai kubata cash musingaiisi kumabank kuti vanhu vahore munoda kuzodii asi mavakuda kutengesa nyika kani

  • Haha….even $15 billion is not enough in Zim because people can still que for it.

    When they talk of big sums of money….know that they are in a process of doing something nasty again.

  • The country needs new leadership, fullstop

  • s

    once again not telling the truth. why not produce more gold then. as for tobacco it will soon lose its value world over. you are thieves guys. where did zanu get the foreign currency to those cars it is using now. we are in trouble now because your priorities are misplaced.

  • Warmbakedbread

    A COMPLETE DISASTER,THE PEOPLE IN POWER ARE CLUELESS.

  • Print more James Bonds

  • chinese will still steal it all and hide money under their beds. a china man is the biggest problem bcoz those guys they don’t develop but they loot and go

  • Robert Gabriel

    How did you even come up with that? Fools.

  • Still yabuda mu bank haidzoke.

  • This thing of queing for everything is a bad smell to me. It stinks ….

  • Surprise you walk around the big cities you find bulky money in the hands of citizens on the streets but others standing in queues for it which that on it’s own is an economic downfall.

  • Zimbabwe just needs to be extinguished and start it off again…maybe with a new name too. This country has failed dismally.

  • so that money will be printed?