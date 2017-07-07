Kalusha dazzled by Warriors

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Sun City, South Africa

Legendary Zambian striker and 1988 Caf African Footballer of the Year Kalusha Bwalya on Wednesday saluted Talent Chawapiwa’s goal as the Warriors booked a place in the Cosafa Castle Cup final against his country.

The Warriors knocked out a stubborn Lesotho 4-3 in a semi-final game played at Moruleng Stadium in the North West province through Bidvest Wits striker Knox Mutizwa’s hat trick and a left-footed stinger by FC Platinum winger Chawapiwa.

Mutizwa’s three goals took his tournament’s tally to four and second on the goal scorers’ chart to countryman and co-captain Ovidy Karuru, who has six heading into Sunday’s final at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace in Phokeng.

However, it was the third goal that seemed to charm the revered former Zambian footballer, who took to Twitter to express his admiration for the effort, which came after a moment of individual brilliance.

“Goal, #Zimbabwe, what a finish, 1-3 they lead. Must be one foot in the final for sure #CosafaCup2017,” twitted Bwalya, who was nominated for the 1996 World Player of the Year accolade while turning out for Mexico’s Club America.

Bwalya is the Zambian national team’s leading goal scorer and featured in six African Cup of Nations finals. He was also the Zambian coach for the 2006 Afcon edition.

Chawapiwa, full of dribbling wizardry, dispossessed Bokang Sello in the 63rdminute before rifling the ball into the roof of the net leaving the Likuena goal minder Likano Mphuthi clutching thin air.

The FC Platinum man was, however, to be taken out for Mitchelle Katsvairo 10 minutes later in a substitution that almost backfired for the Warriors as his dribbling seemed to keep Lesotho defenders on their toes every time he was in possession.

The exciting encounter was also witnessed by former Warriors’ skipper Willard Katsande, who has been coming to the Warriors’ games to cheer the boys on as they chase an unprecedented fifth Cosafa Castle Cup win. The Chronicle