UK based filmmaker and comedian Anopa Makaka dies

United Kingdom based Zimbabwean filmmaker and comedian Anopa Makaka collapsed and died under unclear circumstances in Zambia on Monday.

Famed for the documentary Absolute Jiti, which he produced with Elton Mjanana, Anopa was also a comedian of repute, who worked on several local productions before moving to the United Kingdom.

Filmmaker Joe Njagu wrote: “I slept after 2am today chatting to you Anopa Makaka you wanted me to come to Zambia this weekend and I said ndukuuya. “Rufaro Kaseke calls me later on to say you are no more. Rufaro chifona woti ndandichitamba.

“Anopa ndukuuya kuZambia this weekend. — feeling shocked.”

More details to follow……..