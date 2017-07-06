Rob Kardashian’s ex considers legal action over explicit shots posted on Instagram

Kim Kardashian’s brother Rob has had his Instagram account suspended after posting explicit photos of his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

He also claimed she’d sent him a video of her cheating with another man.

He wrote: “Today Chyna sent me a video after I just bought her 250K of jewellery. She sends me this video… of another man in our bed.”

Blac Chyna’s lawyer, Walter Mosley, told ABC News in America that she’s considering taking legal action.

Revenge porn is a criminal offence in California.

In the US state, it’s illegal to intentionally distribute “the image of the intimate body part or parts of another identifiable person”.

Rob Kardashian also made a series of other claims about Blac Chyna before having his Instagram account taken down.

He accused her of taking drugs and having plastic surgery after the birth of Dream last November.

Blac, a model and former stripper, responded to the allegations with a Snapchat post, which has since been deleted.

It said: “Rob u did all this but u beat me up and try act it never happen !!!!! U put hand on me I swear on god !!!!! On my kids but I’m supposed to be quiet because you’re a Kardashian.”

Rob Kardashian later continued his rant on Twitter after having his Instagram account deactivated.

He reposted the video he claims Blac Chyna sent to him.

The couple, who have a daughter called Dream, announced their engagement last April on their own E! reality show.

They split up in December.

Rob Kardashian has struggled with life in the public eye since reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, launched in 2007 and the death of his father four years earlier.

He’s battled with depression, weight gain and didn’t leave his house for months after his sister Khloe’s break-up with her ex-fiancé Lamar Odom.

He even missed his sister Kim's wedding to Kanye West in 2014 despite flying to Paris to be there.