Nox, Mai Gamu now at peace

Urban grooves musician Nox Guni and his former girlfriend Paida Zvirikuzhe, better known as Amai Gamu in showbiz circles, are now good friends, thanks to local music promoter Spencer Madziya for facilitating the truce.

The former lovebirds had become public enemies following a nasty breakup which resulted with the two exchanging harsh words on social media.

In an interview, Madziya said he engaged the two after realising that their breakup was tarnishing Nox’s image.

“The differences between Nox and Amai Gamu had nothing to do with anyone since it is their private lives but I decided to facilitate for peace between them after I realized their differences were not just affecting their lives but Nox’s musical career as well.

“I am happy to inform you that they are now good friends and after having a long discussion with them, Amai Gamu has said she is prepared to be part of marketing Nox music locally,” he said.

Nox said he was happy with the peace between him and his former girlfriend and went on to thank Madziya for facilitating the truce.

“The reason I came from South Africa was to clean my image before releasing my next album which I am still working on.

“I am now targeting the whole of Africa as a market so it was important for me to clean my image since most musicians in Africa don’t prefer collaborating with controversial musicians.

“So I want to thank Boss Spencer for facilitating peace between me and Amai Gamu. Boss Spencer has always stood by me and many other artistes and I want to thank him for that,” he said.

Amai Gamu confirmed the truce adding that she no longer holds anything against Nox.

“What was lacking between Nox and I was a third party and thanks to Boss Spencer for helping us to resolve our differences,” she said. H Metro