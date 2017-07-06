Malawi football stadium stampede kills eight

Eight people – including seven children – have died in a stampede ahead of a football match in Malawi, police say. Dozens more were injured in the crush at Lilongwe’s Bingu national stadium.

The stampede happened as thousands of people rushed for seats ahead of a friendly between top sides Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers.

Despite the deaths, the match did go ahead in a packed stadium, although President Peter Mutharika did not attend as planned.

He offered his condolences and said the government would do all it could to assist the families of the bereaved.

He said he was shocked to learn of the tragedy.

The BBC’s Frank Kandu in Malawi said gates at the 40,000-capacity stadium were supposed to open at 06:30 local time (04:30GMT) to allow free entry of people – but there was a delay of about three hours.