Geriatric Mugabe is yesterday’s man – Tsvangirai

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai on Wednesday threw punches at old foe, President Robert Mugabe, describing him as a geriatric who should be stopped from presiding over the future of a younger Zimbabwean majority yearning for fresh ideas.

Mugabe, 93, is seeking another term of office in next year’s elections.

He will be 94 at the time, something Tsvangirai felt was way too strange.

“I am heartened by the emerging national consensus that given his advanced age, it is not in the national interest to allow a doddering 94-year old to seek a new term.

“Stepping aside would be in the interest not only of the country but also of the President himself,” Tsvangirai said in comments made while signing another Memorandum of Understanding towards the formation of a coalition with Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) at his Highlands home.

The ex-prime minister said the need to see President Mugabe’s pass the baton to a younger leader was now being shared even among Zanu PF loyalists. These, he said, include the Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda and War veterans Minister Tshinga Dube.

Both have dared mention succession in past comments, a taboo subject within Zanu PF.

“This is exactly what Zimbabweans told me during my one-and-half months tour of the country; that we cannot as a country allow a 94-year old to seek re-election,” Tsvangirai said.

“He is too old to understand the challenges of a modern economy. With all due respect, we cannot as a nation allow a geriatric to preside of a modern economy. Geriatrics should receive our care but cannot govern the twitter generation that now constitutes 60 percent of our population.

“Yesterday’s people cannot comprehend the dynamics of today. Today’s challenges need today’s people. By virtue of his age, the President is certainly yesterday’s man.”

Tsvangirai also chastised his arch-rival for attempts to endear himself with Zanu PF youths “whose future he has virtually destroyed”.

“His so-called youth interface rallies are bereft of any cogent message and are a testimony to his serious disconnect with the concerns and aspirations of the country’s youth,” said the MDC-T leader.

But while Zanu PF loyalists, in their whispers, admit their leader was now way too old to continue presiding over the affairs of both party and the State, they have strongly defended their leader during public fora. Radio VOP