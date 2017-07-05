Zodwa Wabantu hogs limelight at Durban July

Over the years, SA socialite, TV and radio personality, Bonang “Queen B” Matheba has enjoyed being the centre of attraction at the Vodacom Durban July (VDJ) horseracing event.

People literally stalk AKA’s girlfriend, from her arrival in Durban, closely monitoring her posts on social media networks just to catch a glimpse of her July outfit. And a day after the race, her outfit is usually splashed on most SA newspaper cover pages as she never disappoints.

But this year, all that focus shifted as soon as Zodwa Wabantu (real name Zodwa Rebecca Libram), a somewhat groupie of DJ Tira emerged at the Greyville Racecourse pantyless in a black figure hugging dress and turned up the heat. Zodwa left race goers spellbound and in no time, social media was awash with images of her dress that had an up-to-there slit.

To those who knew the avid supporter of DJ Tira’s Afrotainment stable, Zodwa’s revealing outfit did not come as a surprise considering she was made popular after consistently wearing skimpy clothes and her suggestive dance moves which usually made her hog the limelight at the famous Eyadini Lounge in Durban. Ever since videos of her custom dance moves at the lounge holding a Savanna cider in her hand went viral, she has shot to stardom and now with the VDJ boost, will likely not be climbing down the entertainment ladder anytime soon.

Her carefree character has really popularised Zodwa and interestingly, the 32-year-old mother of one who was orphaned at the age of 13 years, is making money from it all as she is often invited to several shows and paid for her appearance. The money is enticing such that the former debt collector from Soweto, who is now based in Durban, had to resign from her debt collecting job when her socialite status took off. This year, she travelled to the UK, Canada and USA with DJ Tira to share the love of music and dance with followers there.

“The entertainment industry kept calling and I resigned from work and I’m doing very well,” she said. According to Sowetan, Zodwa gets appearance and MC duties where she charges between R10 000 and R15 000. But, she remains humble and a party starter whom many have come to love. “I’m doing what I love. I go out to party, have fun and get paid for it. People love me because I represent the truth. I still buy cheap clothes even though I’m famous.

“I’m being myself, I’m not selling an image that I’ve made it, therefore there’s something different about me. Even when people book me, I make sure I don’t sit in VIP so that people can reach out to me.”

The VDJ outfit was therefore clearly thought out as this is a person on a mission – a mission to be known by many as an entertainer, just like Bonang.

Some however bashed the Durban socialite for exposing her cellulite at the VDJ saying it should not have been paraded in public, something Zodwa has defended saying that dress had kept her events calendar full adding that she was representing women.

“I chose the dress because it represents who I am. I wanted something that would be comfortable, but as usual, I wanted something that would make people talk,” she told SA media.

“The inspiration behind it is that I wanted to be sexy and bold. In the photos, my cellulite is clearly visible because as women, we should not hide behind clothes. We’re beautiful, cellulite and stretch marks are part of us.”

She is definitely not shaken by people’s negative feedback saying the dress drew attention and definitely brought business.

“God gave me this beautiful body that I am proud of. I dance and make people happy and make a lot of money such that I’m able to give my 11-year-old son a good life,” Zodwa Wabantu said. The Chronicle