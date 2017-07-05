I prefer unprotected-sex – Lindsay

By Adoration Bizure

Controversial dancehall artiste, Mildred “Lindsay” Munyikwa, has revealed that she prefers having unprotected-sex than using condoms.

The Kubvira Kunge Moto singer opened up while responding on how she was managing womanhood pressures considering she has been single for a while.

In response, the 28 year-old chanter said she would rather abstain than sleeping with someone who is using a condom.

“As a musician, I am not afraid to say the truth about my life and what is happening in our society. As a woman, I have sexual needs but I prefer doing the real thing with the right person than being fake.

“Personally, I prefer having unprotected-sex because that is how sex was always meant to be done. It is pleasurable having unprotected-sex. H Metro