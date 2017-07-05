Old Limpopo Bridge now crime haven

By Thupeyo Muleya

Criminal activities are the order of the day at the Alfred Beit Bridge (Old Limpopo Bridge) where touts, thieves, conmen, wheeler dealers and vendors are roaming freely under the nose of security agents.

Government declared the border post a security zone in 2004. The bridge is manned by the police and members of the army from both Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Touts soliciting for smugglers or illegal immigrants and vendors selling food items and water have become a common feature on the bridge.

During the day, the Alfred Beit Bridge is used mainly by pedestrians while the New Limpopo Bridge is reserved for vehicular traffic. Thugs and other criminals have turned the bridge into a no-go area at night, with muggings, robberies and murder rife under the noses of security personnel patrolling the area.

A Beitbridge man was recently attacked and killed by unknown assailants while walking along the same bridge near the South African police checkpoint.

A South African police officer was a few months ago attacked and disarmed by criminals while on night patrol along the Old Limpopo Bridge.

Although Government has driven the criminals outside the border in the last three years, they have resurfaced and found a new home at the bridge, thanks to the lax security.

Indications are that the vendors and other criminals find their way to the border through an illegal entry point behind the defunct duty free shop and the old border road.

A security camera (Camera 21) in the same area was recently stolen during a power outage.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele said:

“As police, we maintain an adequate deployment around the clock. The border post is a protected area and we don’t tolerate any criminal vices.

“Let those who want to take chances be warned that the long arm of the law will catch up with them. We will continue arresting all these criminals on a daily basis.”

Insp Ndebele said members of the public should always follow legal procedures at the border post and not engage the services of touts and conmen.

In cases where touts are arrested, they pay admission of guilt fines of $20 or are jailed for six months for contravening a section of the Protected Places and Areas Act.

Beitbridge Senator Tambudzani Mohadi said besides the border post, criminal activities were also rife along the borderline.

“We are calling on the Government to make a serious commitment on eradicating crime at the border and outlying areas,” she said. “It is worrying that travellers are no longer safe at a place (Old Limpopo Bridge) with a high presence of security personnel.”

Last year, Government availed $600 000 to upgrade security facilities at the port of entry with a view of stamping out corruption and intrusive leakages in or out of the country.

Part of the money was used to buy motorbikes and border patrol vehicles, lie detectors, metal and mobile baggage scanners and CCTV cameras which have already been installed at Beitbridge.

The secret cameras are mounted in areas unknown to workers at the port of entry. The Herald