Mugabe does not deserve to be buried at the National Heroes Acre – ZAPU

BULAWAYO – A senior Zapu official has sensationally remarked that President Robert Mugabe does not deserve to be buried at the National Heroes Acre because of his role in activities that contributed to Zimbabwe’s poor human rights record.

John Dlamini, Zapu’s deputy national organising secretary, said there was sufficient evidence to deny the Zanu PF leader a place at the national shrine.

He spoke as emotions are still high over Zanu PF’s refusal to grant renowned musician Dick Chingaira national hero status despite his immense contribution to the liberation struggle.

Otherwise known as Cde Chinx, Chingaira was buried recently at the Glen Forest Memorial Park, on the outskirts of Harare, after succumbing to cancer.

Zanu PF had demeaned him to a lesser status of liberation war hero and was supposed to be buried at the Harare Provincial Heroes Acre but his family opted to inter his remains at a private cemetery.

“Because of his record of human rights abuses, Mugabe does not even deserve to be buried at the National Heroes Acre should he die for he has insulted the very essence of humanity,” said Dlamini.

“Places such as the Heroes Acre were originally created for well-meaning sons and daughters…a qualification Mugabe does not have”.

He was addressing a gathering at a public meeting at Mtshazo Business Centre in Gwanda North constituency last week.

Dlamini narrated how Mugabe, using the North Korean trained Fifth Brigade, descended on civilians in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces.

He also spoke about Operation Murambatsvina, which resulted in the demolition of illegal structures and the displacement of families.

He also gave reference to a recent incident where Zanu PF thugs went on a rampage and beat up a headman and his family in Insiza District over a land dispute.

“For these and many other violations against Zimbabweans, Mugabe does not deserve to be buried at the national shrine, let alone to even be considered for burial at all,” he said.