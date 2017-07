Mnangagwa speaks on Jonathan Moyo

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has responded to criticism from Higher Education Minister Jonathan Moyo who has continued to mock the government’s so-called Command Agriculture initiative on social media dismissing it as “VP Mnangagwa’s Ugly-Culture”.

Speaking during a tour of the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) Lion’s Den depot, Mnangagwa claimed all that mattered to him was that President Robert Mugabe “was happy with the bumper harvest.” He claimed that while Moyo had called it “Ugly Culture” Mugabe had called it “Beautiful Culture.”

“Musatambura nezvinonyorwa mumapepa, mapepa anotsvaga mari kuti mutenge. Hee zvadai zvadai . . . Tarirai kuti chibagwe chacho hachimo here chero mapepa anyora. Chinenge chichingovamo mumunda macho,” said Mnangagwa.

“Chero mukadini mupepa, chibagwe chacho chinongokura chichingokura, chigokohwewa, chigouya kuGMB vachingotaura. Tarirai chibagwe chiri mumunda musatarira chiri mupepa.”

“Ikozvino President varikufara zvekuti heki. Kune vakati Command Ugly-Culture, President vakati Beautiful culture. Saka handei mberi tiite zvinhu zvinotibatsira semhuri imwechete yeZimbabwe,” said VP Mnangagwa.

“Kana chibagwe chava kunouko (GMB) hakusisina kuti iyi shanga ndeye Command, ndeye Presidential Inputs Scheme, chese chava chibagwe chedu,” said Mnangagwa.

“Hongu kune vamwe vanenge vachikritisaiza zviya izvi, don’t worry. Mukasa kritisaizwa hamungagoni. Munokritisaizwa ndokuti mushande nesimba.

“Toramba tichingoenda, tichirima, vanotaura vachidini havo . . . vachitaura. Musanetsekane nazvo. Handei, handei ngatirimei, munyika ndeyedu. Tonamata kuna Jehovah kuti vatipe mvura.”

Last year, the Zanu PF government launched Command Agriculture to help the country regain its breadbasket status, after ruinous land reforms hurriedly instituted ahead of the 2000 elections reduced Zimbabwe to a basket case.

At its launch last year, the project was estimated to be worth US$500 million and involved the procurement and distribution of key agricultural inputs to about 2 000 farmers selected for the programme.