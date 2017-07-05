Jah Prayzah’s Canada tour called off

Local music star Jah Prayzah’s two-day tour of Canada which was scheduled to kick-off on July 1 failed to materialise amid allegations that the promoter of the event bungled the Zimbabwean star’s travel arrangements.

Jah Prayzah was set to perform in Toronto on Canada Day which falls on July 1 and in Edmonton the following day under the “Africa Celebrates Canada” tour which was being organised by Sli Artist Management led by former Slice International member Tinos “Slicey T” Viriri.

While Sli Artist Management was not forthcoming on why the tour had failed to materialise, Jah Prayzah’s manager, Keen Mushapaidze, blamed the aborted trip on the organiser.

“Last minute arrangements by the promoter jeopardised the trip.

The band was ready to travel and all was in place on our side but unfortunately, we couldn’t as all was not in place on the organiser’s side by time of travel,” Mushapaidze told the Daily News.

He added that they were confident the tour to the North American country would materialise before the end of the year.

“The promoter has since reassured us and the music lovers in Canada that a new date will be set for 2017 and we are looking forward to it as we didn’t get the time to be with our fans last weekend,” Mushapaidze said.

The aborted Canada tour was part of several the Uzumba-born artiste had lined up for this year.

In September, Jah Prayzah, who will release a duet with Davido titled My Lilly on Friday, is scheduled to tour the United States of America before making a maiden trip to Namibia the following month.

In November, the Watora Mari singer will make their second tour of Australia after which he will tour Malawi for the first time, in December. Daily News