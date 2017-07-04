VOW Annual Ladies Luncheon set for Saturday in Milton Keynes, UK

The Women of Valiance (VOW) ANNUAL LADIES LUNCHEON and cream tea event is taking place this Saturday, the 8th of July, at the beautiful Sculpture Gallery in Milton Keynes, United Kingdom.

The event is the brain child of Zimbabwean Beritha Muzondo who is passionate about education and bringing people together. Beritha has been doing the little she can to give back to her community back home but says she has now realised that to do more, she needs to bring a lot more people together.

Last year she shipped and donated books to her former school. She was also among the first group to do the blanket initiative which has now become popular among Ladies of UK. Beritha and other ladies from Marondera raised money to buy several blankets for Marondera Hospital.

The VOW luncheon is aimed at women motivating each other at the same time raising money for education in Zimbabwe. There is a group of strong women lined up to speak at the event including Sakhile Khanye, Hanani Dube, Mary Majoni, Rumbidzai Bvunzawabaya, Rani Malik, Rhoda Molife and Fungai Ndemera. Many women have come together to make this event possible.

“I am very humbled by the support that VOW has received from fellow Zimbabweans. This shows that we as Zimbabweans have our country at heart and most people will go out of their way to make a difference”, said Beritha.

Beritha has experience in organising events and is hoping that this is just the beginning of many more. Besides organising events among friends and other community groups, in 2014 she worked as the pageant director for Miss Zimbabwe UK and helped to organise a successful event.

The Women of Valiance are appealing for school equipment donations, from pencils to books. You can do this through the VOW Facebook page or by contacting Nehanda Radio.

The event will be hosted by the Bren Mupa, a former model and TV personality, who also worked on the 2014 Miss Zimbabwe UK team as a mentor. Tsungai Tsikirai will be entertaining guests to live music and Empres Trisha will be on the decks. Nehanda Radio