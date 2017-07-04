Ravi Govender axed after calling Zuma a ‘zombie’

Durban – According to a media report on Monday night, the SABC has fired Lotus FM deejay Ravi Govender, following his controversial comments about President Jacob Zuma.

The Mercury attempted to reach SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago for confirmation but he did not respond to messages requesting comment.

Govender was slammed after he posted on Facebook: “Just hear Zombie Zuma giving a speech on the news. Massacring the beautiful English language Uneducated creature.”

The comments sparked anger among Zuma supporters, with some threatening to lay criminal charges against the deejay. Zuma’s son Edward Zuma said he would not accept Govender’s apology and would be laying charges.

Others threatened to report Govender to the SA Human Rights Commission, while the SABC distanced itself from the comments.

Govender deleted the post and later apologised. He told The Mercury it was not fair to involve his employer in the matter: “I posted it on my own personal page, it has nothing to do with my employer.”

Kganyago said the views Govender expressed did not represent those of the SABC.

Neither Govender nor Edward Zuma could be reached on Monday night.

Govender was the host of the show Vinyl Countdown. The Mercury