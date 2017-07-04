Rapist cop jailed 15 years

By Amanda Chikari

A 63-year-old special police constable has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping a 20-year-old woman he had arrested on suspicion of stealing a cellphone.

Christopher Dube of Mukosi Village, Chiwundura area outside Gweru and is attached to Muchakata Police Post appeared before Gweru Regional magistrate Mr Morgan Nemadire facing one count of rape.

Dube was convicted on his own plea of guilty. He will serve an effective 12 years after three years were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

In passing sentence, Mr Nemadire said Dube was a disgrace to the society as he raped a suspect he was supposed to charge for allegedly stealing a cellphone.

“You acted unlawfully, you should be assisting us in law keeping but instead you decided to take advantage and rape the complainant who was at the time the accused hence the law should take its course.

“You are sentenced to 15 years in prison. Three years of your sentence are suspended on condition of good behaviour,” said Mr Nemadire.

Prosecuting, Mr Fred Kadodo told the court that on March 29 at Maguma Business Centre in Chiwundura, Dube arrested the complainant (name withheld to protect her identity) on suspicion of stealing a cellphone.

“Dube decided to escort the complainant to Mchakata Police Post. Along the way in a bushy area, the accused threatened to send her complainant to prison if she didn’t comply with the orders he was about to give her,” he said.

The accused person, the court heard, started fondling the complainant and commanded her to lie down on her back.

In fear of going to prison, Mr Kadodo, said the complainant complied before he placed his handcuffs next to her head.

The court heard that Dube raped the complainant once before they proceeded to the police post.

“The matter came to light upon arrival at the Police Post when the complainant narrated her ordeal to the officer who was on duty.

“Investigations were carried out and the complainant’s undergarment was found at the scene leading to the arrest of the accused person,” said Mr Kadodo. The Chronicle