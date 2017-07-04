Malema back in court for ‘land grab’ case

By Khanyisile Ngcobo | IOL |

EFF leader Julius Malema will once again make an appearance in the Newcastle Magistrates’ court over land grab calls to supporters.

Malema was charged for inciting violence after he urged people to invade unoccupied land.

The firebrand leader faces similar charges in the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ court.

The EFF, in a series of tweets, said the EFF leader would make an appearance on July 4-July 5, with a new charge seemingly being added.

The new charge is: “incitement to commit a crime to wit: trespass in contravention of Section 1(1) read with Section 2(1) of the Trespass Act. Act 6 of 1959 as amended by the Criminal Law Amendment Act 59 of 1983”.

Malema’s case is expected to begin at 8am on Tuesday.