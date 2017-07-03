Woman breaks hubby’s arm over used condom

By Cynthia Dube

A WOMAN from Bulawayo who allegedly had an argument with her husband after he found a used condom in her bag, twisted and broke his arm after he ordered her to change their baby’s diaper at around 2AM, a court heard.

Casenene Thandiwe Sibanda (24) from the city centre allegedly broke Mr Rodger Sibanda (48)’s arm last week.

Sibanda appeared before magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing a charge of assault.

Mr Sibanda later withdrew the case against his wife before plea saying he had forgiven her.

“Your Worship, l want to withdraw the case against my wife. She made a mistake and l have forgiven her. We have two minor children that need motherly love,” said Mr Sibanda.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said the couple had argued over a used condom that Mr Sibanda found in his wife’s bag before going to bed.

He said a second argument arose at around 2AM as the couple was sleeping with its two children.

“One of their kids had a running stomach and she messed up her disposable diaper. The complainant then woke his wife up to clean up the mess but the accused person refused and told him that he should clean it up himself,” said Mr Dlodlo.

“A misunderstanding arose and the accused person held the complainant’s right arm tightly and twisted it. The complainant then held accused by the throat to force her to let go but she continued twisting the arm until it broke”.

The matter was reported to the police leading to the accused’s arrest. The Chronicle