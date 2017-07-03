Shiga Shiga, Soul Jah Love collaborate

By Vasco Chaya

Congolese chanter and Utakataka Express member Gift “Shiga Shiga” Katulika will unveil his second solo studio album Basa Ndakapihwa which features controversial Zimdancehall artiste Soul Jah Love on Wednesday at City Sports Bar in the capital, Harare.

Katulika, who is a rhumba and sungura artiste, said the fusion of the genre with Soul Jah Love’s dancehall style brings a rare combination that will impress the audience.

“The album tries to cater for everyone as it cuts across different genres from rhumba to Zimdancehall, which makes it unique,” Katulika said.

The 42-year-old chanter also featured popular dancer Beverly Sibanda, aka Bev, Shinsoman and Yoz on the seven-track album.

Though Katulika is still with Peter Moyo’s Utakataka Express, he told the Daily News that he will continue releasing albums under his name as he has not signed a contract with the Young Igwe.

“I am more of a session musician; I can work with anyone at any given time. I do not have a binding contract with Peter Moyo.

“I helped Moyo in building his career, as a result I should also develop mine,” he said.

Katulika collaborated with Soul Jah Love, famed for the Pamamonya Ipapo hit, on the title track Basa Ndakapihwa while he collaborated with Bev on Tinotambira Vaenzi.

The album Basa Ndakapihwa is a sequel to his first project Two Years Later released in 2013.

His debut album was made up of songs: Two Years Later, Mwana Dzidza, Zvakunakidza, Muzita Rashe, Rudo Kuwedzera, Tinodanana, Hende Tese and a bonus track Intro.

Katulika came to Zimbabwe with the Congolese group Lubumbashi Stars in the early 1990s together with Alick Macheso’s Orchestra Mberikwazvo chanter Jonasi Kasamba.

He joined Utakataka Express under the tutelage of the late Tongai Moyo.

After the Muchina Muhombe hit-maker’s demise, Katulika briefly worked with Peter before he left the Kwekwe-based sungura outfit for flamboyant businessman-cum-singer Energy Mutodi’s band.

He did not stay long at Mutodi’s group as he left to assist controversial dancers Bev and Zoey Sifelani in launching their musical careers.

He played a crucial role on Bev’s Tapinda and Zoey’s Totsemukira albums before launching his own project Two Years Later.

The album failed to make it in the industry, forcing him to retrace his footsteps back to Utakataka Express. Daily News