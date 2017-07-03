Ruvheneko, Olinda at loggerheads over UK trip

Radio and TV personality, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa’s demands were apparently too much that Stunner’s ex-wife, Olinda Chapel who had invited her to the UK, ended up abruptly aborting the plans.

This was said by Olinda who was responding to Ruvheneko who had blamed her as the organiser of the High Tea event in the UK for using her name, yet all necessary procedures had not been concluded.

Ruvheneko was expected to travel to the UK last week for the event held on Saturday but claimed she could not travel after Olinda went quiet on her.

“Until Tuesday (last week), I was ready to leave Harare for the UK as director of ceremonies for the Olinda Chapel Foundation High Tea scheduled for 1 July, 2017.

“The event organisers began marketing this event with me as the host before I had obtained a visa to the UK. This was illegal on the organisers part and careless of me to allow it.

“I’ve been waiting for the organisers to clear the air with the public and also with me, but they haven’t said a word about my absence and I worry that this is unfair to guests and may make me appear as a ‘no show’ which is grossly inaccurate.

“I intended to come but the plans were not in my control,” wrote Ruvheneko in a press statement issued on Friday evening, a day before the event.

Responding to Ruvheneko during a Facebook Live video on Saturday afternoon, Olinda suggested that Ruvheneko had failed to get a visa because of her association with her father, Dr David Parirenyatwa saying:

“We applied for Ruvheneko’s visa and work permit and so many questions came about. My personal assistant spent two weeks calling Ruvheneko trying to get information and because of that, it delayed Tytan and Adrian’s visas. Adrian could not make it here because of that.

“I’ve wasted money as I made a lot of payments for work permits and other processes. People can throw whatever shade they want to throw at me but I’m not responsible.”

Olinda who was once a guest on Ruvheneko’s talk show, further stated that Ruvheneko’s demands to travel to the UK were too much.

“People demanded to be flown business class, demanding this and that. . . I’ve been to people’s shows and was never paid a penny and this is what I get at the end of the day.”

Interestingly, Ruvheneko responded saying she had not even applied for the UK visa as Olinda was avoiding her.

“I was not denied a visa in this instance as I never even went as far as going in for biometrics or even submitting my passport. Sanctions, Zanu-PF, all that ‘stuff’ has nothing to do with the simple fact that Ms Chapel stopped taking my calls, suspended my visa process without telling me, then continued to allow articles and ads to go round promoting that I’ll be in the UK — so I had to make my own statement — a statement that should have been made by her about the change of plans at her event.

“Her assistant Lalla told me they’d decided not to have me anymore and I asked for clarity but did not get any from Olinda.

“Her assistant said it had something to do with my requirements, which we had not discussed until that stage.

“I have specifications when I travel, as anyone does, and I did not put this on their budget, I merely communicated my preferences and got no reply from Ms Chapel and here we are today. The Chronicle