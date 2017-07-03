Manhunt on for car breaking ‘thief’

By Nqobile Tshili

Police in Bulawayo have launched a manhunt for a man from Entumbane suburb in Bulawayo who broke into several cars in the city and stole more than $10 000 as well as phones, laptops and other valuables.

Winter Foster Chisale (43) is suspected to have broken into six vehicles since January and at one time had the guts to phone one of his victims to tell him where he had dumped his passport.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said Chisale was a daring thief who had the guts to call one of his victims telling him where he had dumped his passport after breaking into his car.

“In one of the incidents he broke into a car that was parked along Fife Street whose occupants had withdrawn $9 700 and left it in the car. Chisale took away all the money,” said Insp Simango.

She said he also broke into another vehicle whose owner had left $1 715 and stole the money and travel documents.

“After stealing the money he later phoned his victim and told him that he had left his documents at a butchery in Makokoba suburb,” said Insp Simango.

It could not be immediately established if his victim recovered the passport.

Insp Simango said Chisale also broke into another vehicle and stole a laptop valued $1 500.

In the other case he told an 11-year-old child who was left inside the car by her mother that she had asked him to bring her cellphone and sunglasses.

“The child refused to open the windows for him but he smashed a window and took away the cellphone and sunglasses,” she said.

Insp Simango said Chisale targets cars parked in the city’s Central Business District.

She said police have since embarked on a crime awareness campaign in the city following a series of thefts from vehicles.

She urged members of the public not to leave any valuables in their cars as that attracts thieves.

“These culprits who break into vehicles are also using remote systems to unlock the cars. After locking the car using a remote, it is important to physically check whether the doors have been locked,” she said. The Chronicle