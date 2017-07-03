Former ZBC newscaster Dave Emberton dies

Veteran journalist and former ZBC newscaster, Dave Emberton has died.

He was 69.

Fellow journalist and family friend, Angus Shaw said Emberton died of heart failure at his son’s home in Durban, South Africa on Friday afternoon.

Emberton started his broadcasting career at the ZBC Montrose studios in Bulawayo as a floor manager before moving to become a news anchor.

Emberton was also an actor and was part the cast in a Zimbabwean psychological thriller movie titled: Enigma – The Secret of the Circle, a movie which also featured National Arts Merit Award (NAMA) winner, Dax, l Jackson, veteran actor Stephen Chigorimbo and singer, Kudzai Sevenzo.

He also worked as a manager at MultiChoice Zimbabwe which runs DStv.

He is survived by his son, Dave Junior and two grandchildren.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course. — ZBC News