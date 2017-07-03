Dribbling wizards of football in Zimbabwe – A tribute

One day a book will be written on the history of Zimbabwean football from its inception to the present day. This will be a mammoth task and will demand a full commitment to the cause. When this book is written a chapter will surely be dedicated to the dribbling wizards who have illuminated our football pitches.

As we wait for this book to see the light of day, I will take this opportunity to talk about the dribbling masters who gave defenders a torrid time with their mesmerising skills.

The list is long and I hope to cover as much ground as possible. However as in all matters, it will not be possible to talk about everyone, whatever omissions I make are not out of disrespect of those left out.

In modern football, the art of dribbling is fast disappearing. The exquisite dribbling skills of the past generation seem to have been sacrificed on the altar of possession football. On the world stage, players like Sir Stanley Mathews known as the “Wizard of the dribble”, given a knighthood while still playing, Garincha accepted as the greatest dribbler off all time, George Best so popular he was known as the “Fifth Beatle” or Johan Cruyf , the man who invented the “cruyf turn” are now hard to find. What about Maradona, he needed at least five defenders to stop him, the Brazilian Ronaldo, the current Ronaldo and Jay Jay Okocha all blessed with mesmerising skills. They seem to be relics of a bygone era.

As earlier stated, the game of football keeps on evolving. The days of free flowing football are now a rarity with coaches now emphasising possession football at the expense of individual creativity. The new football philosophy these days is to keep possession as much as possible and any attempt to dribble which might lead to loss of possession will invite the coach’s wrath.

Players have become less confident to try anything audacious lest they make mistakes. The coaches are less forgiving in this regard and can drop the player.

On the world stage currently only players like Messi, Arjen Robben and Ronaldo freely express themselves on the pitch with dribbling attempts. Riyad Mahrez is another with amazing dribbling skills but he does not express himself as much. When Craig Shakespeare was appointed coach at Leicester, he started dropping Mahrez. It is easy to discern why, his trickery was deemed a luxury. Coaches prefer grafters .

The death of the natural winger has also contributed to the art of dribbling losing its place in modern football. These days wingers have become wingbacks with new responsibilities not only to track back but also attack. In such a role, mistakes have to be minimised and it will take a brave player to attempt a dribble. There is no room at all for error and coaches will not accept any. This has marked the death of this art.

Zimbabwe has not been spared either with very few mesmerising dribblers emerging in the past decade. I have watched Khama Billiat, he is a good dribbler. I have read rave reviews about Clive Rupiya and Leeroy Mavhunga young players who might grow to be masters of their trade. However , I still wait with bated breath for someone to emerge who can recapture the mesmerising skills of past masters.

What about in the past, who are some of the dribbling stars who made us pack stadiums by 10 o’clock in the morning for the traditional 3 o’clock kick off. For indeed we waited patiently in the baking sun for the artists to come and entertain us in our very own theatres of dreams…Rufaro, Gwanzura, Barbourfields, Ascot, Sakubva, Cam and Motor stadiums to mention a few. The expectancy levels were the same.