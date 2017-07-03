Donald Trump tweets bizarre video of himself ‘beating up’ CNN

By Jen Mills for Metro.co.uk

Donald Trump has surpassed himself with Twitter weirdness by sharing a video of himself ‘beating up’ CNN.

The US president, who has a vendetta against news organisations which have criticised him, tweeted yesterday that he was considering changing the nickname he used to #FraudNews CNN instead of #FakeNews.

This morning, after sleeping on things, he posted a bizarre mock-up of him beating a man labelled ‘CNN’ to the ground and repeatedly punching him in the face.

It was captioned with his new insult #FraudNewsCNN.

The video sent shockwaves through social media with people saying it was not a presidential thing to tweet and had a threatening and bullying tone.

‘It is a sad day when the president of the United States encourages violence against reporters,’ a spokesman for CNN news network said.

They added that Trump ‘is involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office. We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his.’

The White House insisted there was no reason to be alarmed by the tweet, with homeland security adviser Tom Bossert saying: ‘I think that no one would perceive that as a threat.

‘I hope they don’t. But I do think that he’s beaten up in a way on cable platforms that he has a right to respond to.’

Perhaps anticipating criticism, Trump tweeted yesterday: ‘My use of social media is not Presidential – it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again!’

But there has been an outpouring of scorn for him online.

Tom Nichols, a Conservative professor who was part of the ‘Never Trump’ movement, tweeted: ‘Whoever made the tweet’s video is just some childish cultist. Fine. But for the most powerful man in the world to send it out is nuts.

‘This is a 71 year old man, supposedly Leader of the Free World and our Commander in Chief, occupying his time like a teenage shitposter.’

Another user, Mike Flacy, compared how previous presidents were spending their time in the run-up to Independence Day on July 4.

Lyndon B Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act into law on July 2, while Trump ‘posted a meme about wrestling’.

There were plenty of Trump supporters who approved of the tweet, which was ‘liked’ 271,000 times.

Some people replied adding their own memes criticising CNN or minimising the original tweet saying it was a ‘joke’.