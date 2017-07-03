Dobba Don rocks Domboshava

By Tariro Kamangira

After storming the music scene with songs “Mudendere” and “Mukuru”, dancehall star Dobba Don, whose real name is Brandon Mehlomakhulu, continues to rock the music scene.

Over the weekend he performed at VM Night Club in Domboshava and left hundreds of music lovers clamouring for more.

He performed some of his popoular songs, namely “Addicted”, “Muridzi Wangu”, “Mazivandadzoka”, “Mudendere” and “Mukuru” to mention a few.

He had to sing “Mudendere” and “Mukuru” several times due to public demand.

“I’m working on an album expected to come out by the end of the year. I am also working on more singles,” he said. Dobba Don is signed under Young Gamez Entertainment who launched their record label earlier this year.

His manager, Trinity Mukewa, from Young Gamez Entertainment enthusiastically added:

“I am overwhelmed with how things turned out. People in Domboshava have got so much love for Dobba Don. We are looking forward to having more shows like these around Zimbabwe. We have another show in Glen View this coming Saturday.” The Herald

