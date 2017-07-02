A Letter from Africa: A response to Ken Mufuka

By Tinashe Makasi

I have never once imagined myself being able to write to a man like Ken Mufuka. After all I grew up reading his letter from America and so it goes without saying that bla Ken we have journeyed together.

I’m from the ghetto so I will call u bla Ken. I hope u will understand my limitation in matching your very vast vocabulary. I also hope you will excuse the ramblings of an ignoramus tortured soul like myself.

Let me hasten to say I am one of those for Nkosana Moyo.

Let me also hasten to say my sister Hazvinei Mushonga is not the only intense and powerful voice calling for Nkosana Moyo.

However let me also show you where Sister Mushonga and yourself are wrong. The analogy to Philistine is totally wrong up to a point. To me the only important thing to learn from your analogy is the DAVIDIC moment that I failed to find in your letter bla Ken.

I don’t know my Bible that well but I think Pharoah was not a Philistine? I stand to be corrected. That’s beside the point. I agree with you totally when you say ” My point is that the replacement of a Philistine ruler is such a gigantic task that it takes all the energies and all the hands on deck, that that

effort alone is a form of liberation.”

The agreement ends there. It’s the New Liberation bla Ken and during the Second Chimurenga people with a pessimist visions like you existed. There were people who never imagined the people’s revolution to succeed. Ian Smith even predicted a 1000 years of white supremacist rule.

We all know what happened. Bla Ken, Nkosana is not mad. That’s an uncalled for insult to begin with.

You seem to be aware also that he did serve in our govt at some point and left because of his moral and ethical values. He couldn’t work within a corrupt environment and he left so he wouldn’t be tainted.

Im happy though that you have left open a door to be convinced about the superiority of Nkosana Moyo has the only suitable candidate for the presidency of our country.

Below are my reasons for my belief in his ability to lead not rule Zimbabwe.

It is vital to emphasize the fact that if we do not seize the massive opportunity to defeat ZANU PF in 2018, it will result in the death of opposition politics for generations. We the progressive people of

Zimbabwe do not doubt Nkosana Moyo’s capability and ability to organise and unite friends and ambassadors of freedom and justice (like yourself Bla Ken ) to successfully assist in the liberation

of Zimbabwe.

Mkoma Ken We are the people we have been waiting for. The only thing in life achieved without effort is failure itself. As such we the people will lead a revolution involving the large mobilisation of large masses of ordinary people to preside over the transfer of power in such a way as to lead to the creation of a whole new social and economic order led and not ruled by Nkosana Moyo.

We the people draw inspiration from Nkosana Moyo’s hope and desire for a peaceful and prosperous Zimbabwe. And are u aware that most influential Governments and civic organisations have lost faith in the opposition parties in Zimbabwe at the moment Bla Ken? Most importantly the people have lost hope in the current crop of leadership.

It is also fact Bla Ken that most parties in Zimbabwe are underfunded to adequately provide a viable alternative. Most of the players have at one stage or other colluded with the zanu pf system. In other words they are all guilty of either misappropriating donor funds or state funds. This disqualifies them to lead a people’s revolution.

Zimbabwe remains a highly corrupt nation and the opposition allowed and has normalised and institutionalised corruption to the extent of that graft has itself become a survival strategy.

The birth of the MDC led by Tsvangirai had all the support of the Zimbabwe Freedom Fighter together with the entire international community and failed to topple the Mugabe system.

The MDC split into many parts and lost the confidence of the nation by joining the Zanu PF government. The current protest movement led by Pastor Mawarire and Tajamuka are testimony to the disillusionment Zimbabwe has in the current opposition parties and citizens are leading the war

against misrule and corruption.

However, Nkosana Moyo perceives a lack of political strategy in their protests and coalitions . Apart from inviting violence from Zanu PF it further pushes Zimbabwe people into their shells as most of the

population is still recovering from post traumatic election violence administered by Zanu PF.

The Zimbabwe protest movement fatally assumes that zanu pf will abandon its corrupt, oppressive and brutal tactics. Demos and hash tag movements will not stop zanu pf from committing electoral fraud. They are on record for saying they won’t reform themselves out of power.

Instead violence against the leaders of the protest movement has increased and the leaders are being jailed and kidnapped from their homes at night and severely assaulted.

The people have evidence to prove that the leaders of the protest movement are not security conscious and underestimate the risk they face in the struggle against a brutal dictatorship.

Precisely because they lack a coherent strategy and an able leader such as Nkosana Moyo.

Mere moral repudiation of zanu pf brutality and disorganised demos contribute little towards ending political violence. Neither is it enough to make declarations against political violence.

Believing in non violent options and promoting them will not necessarily lead us to victory. As such, only the adoption of peaceful and efficient forms of the struggle is required.

The brand of politics that has taken root in Zimbabwe is not just pathetic, but counter-productive. The people call for a radical departure from the kind of opposition politics since 2000. Nkosana has innovative and pragmatic electoral strategies for victory 2018.

To conclude bla Ken here is my synopsis of the political spectrum currently prevailing in our beloved Zimbabwe.

While I applaud the efforts of Pastor Evan and Tajamuka, the lack of a viable political economic and social strategy is glaringly apparent.

However as member of the Alliance of The People’s Agenda ( which you by now know is led by Nkosana ) I will not negate their influence but will canvass for their support.

The MDC and its offshoots are a replica of failed politics. MDC led councils have been embroiled in controversy if not corruption.

Mai Mujuru has not explained to the nation what became of the Jatropha project bla Ken. Do u still remember it? Her handling of the Econet license does not show a leader who appreciates innovation. You will agree with me Econet is innovation.

I hope i was able to convince you.i hope by the time we get to elections you would have changed your mind about voting or encouraging people to vote APA kwete apo.

Thank you Mkoma for taking your time to read my reply. Stay blessed!!!

Yours in Revolution

Tinashe Makasi