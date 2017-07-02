55 people injured in two Durban taxi crashes

Durban – Fifty-five people have been injured in two separate minibus taxi crashes in Durban, paramedics said on Saturday.

Forty-five people were injured when three minibus taxis collided on the M4 south near the M7 off-ramp just after 4pm on Saturday afternoon, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene to find the freeway blocked by accident damaged vehicles, he said.

“One patient, a male, was trapped in the front seat of one of the taxis. Immediately Durban fire department, more ambulances, and advanced life support paramedics were called to assist with the multiple casualty scene.”

Once more ambulances had arrived all the injured were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care.

The Durban fire department had to use the jaws-of-life to free the trapped man while advanced life support paramedics stabilised him in the vehicle. Once freed he was transported to a nearby hospital for further care. At this stage the cause of the collision was unknown, Jamieson said.

In a separate collision earlier on Saturday, 10 people sustained various injuries when a minibus taxi and a car collided on the N2 northbound near Umgababa, south of Durban.



“Just after 11.20am Rescue Care paramedics were called to the scene to find that a taxi and a car had collided. More ambulances were called to assist. Once all of the injured had been stabilised on the scene they were transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required.”

At this stage the cause of the collision was also unknown, Jamieson said. African News Agency