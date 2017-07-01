Zimbabwe demolish Seychelles 6-0

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo at Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace, South Africa

Zimbabwe 6 – 0 Seychelles

Young Prince Dube opened his Zimbabwe international account with a goal and an assist in a evening in which the two captains Ovidy Karuru and Ocean Mushure led from the front as the Warriors completely dismantled poor Seychelles at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace yesterday.

The 6-0 demolition ensured the Warriors proceed to the quarterfinals of the Cosafa Castle Cup to meet Swaziland at the same venue on Sunday on a superior goal difference to Madagascar who beat Mozambique 4-1 in the other Group B match played at Maruleng Stadium.

Co-captain Karuru opened the floodgates in the 24th minute after a flick over by Dube and a minute later, the AmaZulu player made it 2-0, this time Mitchele Katsvairo turning the provider.

Zimbabwe kept on charging in search of goals with Karuru, who deservedly won the Man of the Match award, always a thorn in the flesh for Seychelles every time he was in possession while Dube who played as a lone striker, was also full of energy.

The Warriors, who finished their group without conceding and scoring a massive 10 goals, could have gone 3-0 up but Karuru’s shot from a Dube cross went wide. There was, however, no denying the rampaging Zimbabweans the third goal three minutes later when midfield kingpin Gerald Takwara let go another of his defence splitting passes that saw Dube springing through and like a veteran, rounded off an advancing Seychelles goalkeeper Romeo Barra who tried to narrow the angle but still the ball found its way into the back of the nets while Dube whizzed away in celebration.

Zimbabwe went four nil up through Karuru’s header and by then coach Sunday Chidzambwa might have been forgiven for making preparations for Swaziland as the game was all but over. They, however, were not done as co -captain Ocean Mushure who started from the bench after making way for Honest Moyo, struck one of his trademark left footed free kicks that gave Barra no chance. Mushure had come in for another debutant Innocent Mucheneka.

Try as they might, Seychelles could not break the Zimbabwe defence of Liberty Chakoroma, Erick Chipeta, Jimmy Tigere and Moyo, who also never put a foot wrong.

Mushure added his second of the night and made it six for Zimbabwe, two minutes into added time.

“We needed a fresh pair of legs and the boys repaid our faith in them, the conversion rate was superb and once again we did not concede and are naturally happy,” said the Warriors’ assistant coach, Lloyd Mutasa. The Chronicle